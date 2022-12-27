Benfica officials reportedly fear Newcastle United will trigger the £105 million release clause and sign Liverpool and Manchester United target Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez, 21, only joined Benfica from River Plate in the summer for £8.6 million, but the Argentine is already linked with a big-money departure.

Liverpool and Manchester United have both set eyes on the midfielder who was named the Best Young Player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, Portuguese newspaper A Bola reports that Newcastle have made their move for Fernandez.

Benfica president Rui Costa has already turned down an approach from the Magpies.

The Primeira Liga side are fearful that they will come back and trigger the £105 million release clause in Fernandez's contract during the January transfer window.

Newcastle are flying high in the Premier League and moved above Manchester City into second following their 3-0 thrashing of Leicester City on 26 December.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen his squad as they look to seal Champions League qualification for next season.

He commented on a potential move for Fernandez following the World Cup, saying:

"I’m aware of him, and I know him. But I think the transfer fee might be quite lumpy."

OptaJose @OptaJose at the World Cup since Lionel Messi against Serbia in 2006 (18 and 357). Diamond. OptaJoe @OptaJoe 21 - Enzo Fernández (21y 317d) is set to become the youngest player to start a #FIFAWorldCup game for Argentina since Lionel Messi vs Netherlands in 2006 (18y 362d). Generation. 21 - Enzo Fernández (21y 317d) is set to become the youngest player to start a #FIFAWorldCup game for Argentina since Lionel Messi vs Netherlands in 2006 (18y 362d). Generation. https://t.co/48ZjKmmruT 1 - Enzo Fernandez (21 years and 317 days) is the youngest player to assist a goal for Argentinaat the World Cup since Lionel Messi against Serbia in 2006 (18 and 357). Diamond. twitter.com/OptaJoe/status… 1 - Enzo Fernandez (21 years and 317 days) is the youngest player to assist a goal for Argentina 🇦🇷 at the World Cup since Lionel Messi against Serbia in 2006 (18 and 357). Diamond. twitter.com/OptaJoe/status…

The Tyneside outfit are the richest club in world football following the Saudi-Arabian-backed takeover of the club in 2021.

Big names have arrived since the takeover, including Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon for £40 million and Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for £58 million.

However, signing Fernandez would be a marker of the side's intentions to compete among the elite.

He has become one of Europe's most adored midfielders, making 24 appearances, scoring three goals, and providing five assists.

Fernandez also lifted the World Cup with Argentina, making seven appearances, scoring one goal, and contributing an assist.

Argentine icon Lionel Messi lauded Fernandez as a spectacular talent (via Liverpool Echo):

"I'm not surprised by Enzo. I know him and I see him train every day. He deserves it because he's a spectacular player."

Liverpool have given Manchester United an attacking headache by hijacking their move for Cody Gakpo

Liverpool have beaten Manchester United to Gakpo.

Liverpool have hijacked Manchester United's move for PSV Eindhoven forward Gakpo.

The Dutchman has been a long-term target for the Red Devils, with Erik ten Hag eager to shore up his options in attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure has left United short up top, and Gakpo's goal contributions this season have been superb.

He has scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists in 24 appearances across competitions.

Gakpo was coached by Ten Hag at PSV's academy years ago and the pair share the same agency.

However, the Dutch forward is heading to Anfield after Jurgen Klopp's side secured a deal with PSV for an initial £37 million.

It is a huge blow to Manchester United's plans to reinforce their attack, and they will have to look elsewhere.

Poll : 0 votes