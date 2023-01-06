Benfica president urges Enzo Fernandez to wait for ‘prestigious and better organized’ teams in fresh warning over Chelsea move: Reports

Benfica president Rui Costa has reportedly warned Enzo Fernandez against a move to Chelsea, urging him to wait for a more prestigious and better-organized suitor.

Enzo Fernandez has become one of Europe's most sought-after midfielders following a brilliant performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

He won the Best Young Player of the tournament award for his displays with La Albiceleste, scoring one goal and providing an assist in seven outings.

The Argentine has also featured 25 times across competitions for Benfica, scoring three goals and producing five assists.

Fernandez's stock is rising, and Chelsea have been eager to sign the midfielder in the January transfer window.

However, the Blues are reluctant to pay the player's €120 million (£106m) release clause.

According to the Times, Benfica are unhappy with Chelsea's offer, which is below the amount they previously discussed last month.

Costa has reportedly held talks with Enzo Fernandez and warned him against a move to Stamford Bridge.

He has urged the Argentine to wait for more prestigious teams and better-organized suitors to come into the equation.

Despite this, the midfielder has made it clear his intentions to join Graham Potter's side this month.

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt displayed his displeasure with how the west London giants have pursued Fernandez.

The German believes they have been disrespectful and tried turning the Argentine's head, telling Portuguese media:

“There is a club that wants Enzo. They know we don't want to sell, they try to have the player on their side... It's a lack of respect and unacceptable, for them to drive the player 'crazy' they say they pay the clause and then want to negotiate?”

He added:

“What you are doing is disrespectful, you are going to leave the player crazy, pretend that we want to pay the clause and after that we want to negotiate”

Lionel Messi praised Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez as a spectacular player

Messi (left) was full of praise for Fernandez (right).

Lionel Messi lauded Enzo Fernandez during Argentina's victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The PSG attacker said (via Chronicle Live):

"I’m not surprised by Enzo. I know him and I see him train every day. He deserves it because he’s a spectacular player."

Enzo Fernandez celebrating his first Argentina goal with Lionel Messi

Those comments came before Chelsea made plans to sign the midfielder, with the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United also showing an interest.

Messi came up against Fernandez during the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

PSG and Benfica settled on a 1-1 draw both home and away, with Fernandez playing a key role in Schmidt's side's impressive showing in Europe this season.

The Primeira Liga side beat Messi's Parisian outfit to the top spot in Group H. Fernandez made five appearances and provided two assists.

