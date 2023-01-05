Benfica rejected crazy Chelsea offer of €90 million plus 3 players in swap deal for Enzo Fernandez: Reports 

As per Portuguese outlet Diario Record, Chelsea tabled an offer of €90 million plus Hakim Ziyech, along with David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos on loan to sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. However, the Blues' astonishing bid was rejected by the Portuguese outfit.

Fernandez is one of Europe's most sought-after talents at the moment. The Argentina international's exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup resulted in a meteoric rise for the midfielder. He has attracted interest from multiple Premier League outfits, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Chelsea were understood to be in pole position to secure Fernandez's services. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the midfielder informed Benfica boss Roger Schmidt of his intention to leave Portugal for Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano



Chelsea have never discussed €120m release clause.



There’s NO agreement at all after new meeting in the afternoon, as revealed earlier. Excl: Chelsea official proposal for Enzo Fernández was never €120m or €127m. The final proposal made to Benfica was €85m fee.Chelsea have never discussed €120m release clause.There’s NO agreement at all after new meeting in the afternoon, as revealed earlier. Excl: Chelsea official proposal for Enzo Fernández was never €120m or €127m. The final proposal made to Benfica was €85m fee. 🚨🔵🇦🇷 #CFCChelsea have never discussed €120m release clause.There’s NO agreement at all after new meeting in the afternoon, as revealed earlier. https://t.co/tGJpQe8Vmp

However, talks between the two outfits have now collapsed after they were unable to reach an agreement. Earlier reports suggested that the Blues were willing to pay Fernandez's release clause of €120 million. However, Romano has now revealed that Chelsea's proposal was a fee of €85 million.

Benfica president Rui Costa is reportedly adamant about the release clause and the two outfits have not held a new meeting since negotiations fell through.

Diario Record now reports that Chelsea made a last-ditch offer of €90 million that included the aforementioned three players, which was rejected by the Portuguese outfit. It remains to be seen where the Argentine midfielder will end up.

Fernandez has registered 14 appearances in the Portuguese top tier for Benfica this term, recording a goal and three assists. The Argentine won the 'Best Young Player' award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as La Albiceleste won the competition.

"It’s disrespectful" - Benfica boss slams Chelsea for 'pretending to pay release clause' in Enzo Fernandez pursuit

The Benfica boss has lambasted the west London outfit for being duplicitous in their negotiations to sign Fernandez. Schmidt accused the Blues of pretending to be intent on paying the release clause, insisting that their behavior has been disrespectful towards the player.

Schmidt said (via Give Me Sport):

“We do not want to sell him, neither I nor the president. We know that there is a release clause if he wants to leave and someone violates the clause, maybe we lose the player."

He added:

"There is a club that wants him, they tried to attract him but they know that they can only have him if they pay the clause. It’s disrespectful to all of us, to Benfica, they’re driving the player crazy, they pretend they want to pay the clause and then they want to negotiate."

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Benfica boss Roger Schmidt accuses Chelsea of "disrespecting" Benfica and "pretending they can pay the [release] clause" before trying to negotiate a fee. Schmidt adds #CFC have made Enzo Fernandez "crazy" and says he "cannot accept what they are doing". Benfica boss Roger Schmidt accuses Chelsea of "disrespecting" Benfica and "pretending they can pay the [release] clause" before trying to negotiate a fee. Schmidt adds #CFC have made Enzo Fernandez "crazy" and says he "cannot accept what they are doing". https://t.co/brYoRVQV9S

The Blues are currently tenth in the Premier League table. They will face second-placed Manchester City in an important league fixture on 5 January.

