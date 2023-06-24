Borussia Dortmund close to agreeing deal for player Chelsea failed to sign last summer - Reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly close to signing AFC Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, who was linked with a move to Chelsea last summer.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Dortmund have offered Alvarez a five-year contract. They are set to enter negotiations with Ajax over his transfer fee.

Romano provided the update via his Twitter page on Friday, June 23:

“Borussia Dortmund are on the verge of reaching full agreement with Edson Álvarez on personal terms. Contract will be valid until June 2028, it’s almost done on player side.

“Dortmund will negotiate with Ajax next week and hope to get deal done in 7 days.”

Alvarez, who usually operates in defensive midfield, attracted interest from both Chelsea and Manchester United last summer, with many expecting him to leave Ajax. The Blues are even rumored to have made an initial offer for him that was turned down.

The move then fell through as the Blues approached the Eredivisie giants again after the Dutch transfer window had already shut (via football.london). The Mexican international reportedly tried to force a move out as well, but to no avail.

Alvarez spoke about the failed transfer during an interview with ESPN NL and said (as quoted by Romano on Twitter):

“I am very disappointed about it. But I am convinced that one day a big club will come. We never expected Chelsea to put in another bid at the end of August. It was a difficult situation. Ajax couldn't do anything.”

Overall, the 25-year-old has played 147 times for Ajax since joining from Club America in the summer of 2019, recording 13 goals and six assists. He has won two Eredivisie titles and a Dutch Cup.

Alvarez has also made 62 appearances for Mexico and helped them win the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Chelsea are in search of a midfielder this summer as well

Chelsea could see their squad undergo some major changes this summer and midfield is one area in which they need to bring in flesh blood.

While they did sign Enzo Fernandez in January, Jorginho departed for Arsenal that month and N'Golo Kante is set to leave on a free transfer this summer. Meanwhile, Mateo Kovacic is reportedly set to join Manchester City, while Manchester United have already submitted three unsuccessful bids for Mason Mount.

While Edson Alvarez now seems to be off the table, the Blues have been linked with other players. Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo remains one of the key names on their wishlist. Football Insider even reported earlier this week that they are planning to send their first offer to the Seagulls soon.

Chelsea were also linked with both West Ham United skipper Declan Rice and AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali. However, Arsenal and Manchester City look set to battle it out for the former's signature, while Tonali is rumored to be close to joining Newcastle United.

Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga (via Metro) and Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella (via CaughtOffside) are two more midfielders who have been linked with Chelsea. However, the Blues will face competition from Liverpool for both players.

