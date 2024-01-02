Borussia Dortmund hold talks with Chelsea star but unwilling to meet £30m price tag: Reports

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly held talks with Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen over a move in January.

The Standard reports that the Blues are open to selling Maatsen who hasn't convinced the club he merits a long-term place in Mauricio Pochettino's side. He's started just three of 15 games across competitions.

The 21-year-old is the subject of interest from Dortmund but the Bundesliga giants can't meet Chelsea's £30 million valuation. They would rather sign Maatsen on an initial loan deal to help cover the costs over time.

Maatsen's price tag has remained at £30 million, a similar fee to the one Burnley agreed on last summer. But, Vincent Kompany's Clarets failed to persuade the Dutch youngster to return to Turf Moor where he spent the previous season on loan.

The Netherlands U21 international has displayed his versatility throughout the first half of the campaign. He's played in his preferred left-back position, while also playing on both wings and in central attack.

Pochettino claimed before the ongoing season that Maatsen was part of his plans. He said (via the club's official website):

"He is a player that can play in different positions. He has quality, he understands the game, and he is such a clever player. So far, he is in my plan, yes."

However, Maatsen's lack of first-team opportunities suggests otherwise and he could be set for a January exit. He has just over a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chris Sutton reckons Pep Guardiola got it wrong when selling Cole Palmer to Chelsea

Cole Palmer has impressed since arriving Manchester City.

Cole Palmer joined Chelsea from Manchester City in the summer in a reported £42.5 million deal. The young English attacker has hit the ground running with eight goals and six assists in 19 games across competitions.

The 21-year-old has been a standout performer for the west Londoners. He has been one of the club's best pieces of business since their change in ownership in May 2022.

Thus, many feel City boss Guardiola was perhaps wrong to offload Palmer. That includes Chris Sutton who suggests the Spanish coach has egg on his face following the English playmaker's departure (via TheChelseaChronicle):

"If you’re a Manchester City supporter you’ve got to be thinking Pep was nuts to let him go with the talent which he has. Pep rarely gets egg on his face but it looks like this time he’s got it wrong. He really does. Palmer has been phenomenal in a struggling Chelsea team."

Palmer lacked game time during his spell in City's senior side despite some promising performances. He scored in Guardiola's men's UEFA Super Cup triumph against Sevilla. He made 41 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring six goals and providing two assists.