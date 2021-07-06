Borussia Dortmund name price for Chelsea target Erling Haaland – Reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly set to demand £138 million for Chelsea target Erling Haaland this summer.

As per a report in Football London, Borussia Dortmund will only consider selling Erling Haaland this summer if they get a bid of over £138 million. Chelsea are keen on signing the striker at all costs and are currently leading the race.

Thomas Tuchel is keen on winning the Premier League this season and is well aware that his squad needs a striker. The Blues lack a goal-scoring centre-forward and are desperate to sign one of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea and Real Madrid are the only clubs in the running for the Borussia Dortmund striker right now. Bayern Munich have already pulled out of the move for Erling Haaland this summer. The Bundesliga giants' CEO Oliver Kahn said:

"A package that costs – as we heard – over €100million is unimaginable for FC Bayern at the moment. Robert [Lewandowski] still has a two-year contract here. His performances cannot be questioned. He's scored 39 goals [in the Bundesliga] so far! Just for that, we don't have to think about Haaland today. Robert can keep this level for a few more years."

Chelsea target Erling Haaland hints at leaving Borussia Dortmund?

Erling Haaland is yet to put in a transfer request or openly admit he wants to leave the club this summer. However, Chelsea are confident of sealing the deal after he dropped a hint in a recent interview.

The striker said:

"I have been taking a couple of steps over the past few years and I think they have been good steps for me, personally, to get out of my comfort zone and to develop even more.

"I want to challenge myself in everything that I do. It's something I think about. It's also for everyone to always do this. People can sometimes be too comfortable staying in their 'zone' so I think it's important to get out of that.

"That's my big dream. To win the Champions League one day. Hopefully I can lift that trophy and that really would be, well, amazing."

