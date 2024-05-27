Brighton plot move for ex-Chelsea manager as Kieran McKenna makes big decision amid interest from Manchester United: Reports

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is reportedly being lined up by Brighton & Hove Albion as Manchester United target Kieran McKenna looks set to stay at Ipswich Town. Several managerial changes are taking place in the Premier League and there is still uncertainty over Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford.

The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg reports that McKenna is considering staying at Ipswich after helping them to back-to-back promotions. This is despite the northern Irishman receiving interest from the west Londoners, Brighton, and Manchester United.

This has seemingly led to the Seagulls targeting Potter who was in charge at the Amex before heading to Chelsea in September 2022. The English coach has been out of a job since being sacked by the Stamford Bridge giants in April 2023.

Potter oversaw 12 wins in 31 games in charge of the west London Blues. He enjoyed a much more successful reign with Brighton, overseeing 43 wins in 134 games and ensuring they remained a top-half Premier League club.

Chelsea have switched their focus from McKenna to Leicester City's Enzo Maresca. They are close to making the Italian tactician Mauricio Pochettino's replacement.

Manchester United are set to decide Ten Hag's future and are conducting a review of his two-year spell. The Dutchman looked in grave danger of being sacked before guiding his side to a famous 2-1 win against Manchester City in the FA Cup final (May 25).

McKenna is set to stay at Ipswich and sign a new long-term deal with the Tractor Boys, per The Athletic's David Ornstein. The former Red Devils assistant manager was viewed as one of the favorites to replace Ten Hag.

Manchester United icon Roy Keane admires ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter

Graham Potter could soon be back in the Premier League.

Potter could be set for an emotional return to Brighton to succeed Roberto De Zerbi. The Englishman will want to re-establish his reputation as one of English football's exciting coaches after a disappointing Chelsea reign. The former Seagulls boss' stock was high after his three-year spell at the Amex.

Roy Keane expressed his admiration for Potter when speaking shortly after he arrived at Stamford Bridge in September 2022. The Manchester United icon said on Sky Sports:

"I like Graham Potter at Chelsea. I like the way his teams play, I like the way he comes across in the media, I’m delighted he’s got a chance at a big club like Chelsea. There’s all this talk about if he can manage a big club and big egos and all this, but give the man a chance. He’s settled in really well."

The west Londoners were in transition following the club's change in ownership in May 2022. Potter was heavily backed and struggled to get the best out of a youthful squad.

Manchester United were linked with Potter last month after he reportedly rejected an approach from Ajax. He could still be an option if Ten Hag part ways following the end-of-season review.