Brighton reject offer over £80 million as mystery club join Chelsea in race to sign Moises Caicedo: Reports 

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly rejected an offer worth over £80 million from an unnamed club for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo.

The Athletic reports that the unidentified club submitted a bid that surpassed the west Londoners' latest offer of £75 million plus £5 million in add-ons. Brighton rejected that proposal and have snubbed an improved offer from a rival suitor.

The Seagulls are willing to allow Caicedo to leave if they receive a similar bid to that of Arsenal's £105 million spend on Declan Rice. The 21-year-old is one of Europe's most in-demand midfielders and was a standout performer at the Amex last season.

Caicedo made 43 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He was a constant presence in Roberto De Zerbi's midfield and also helped fill in at right-back on three occasions.

The Ecuadorian played a key role in Brighton's qualification for the UEFA Europa League next season. However, he has made it clear that he wants to depart this summer after failing to secure a transfer in January.

Chelsea made their move for Caicedo back then and are in the race for the Ecuador international once again. But a new rival club has come into the equation and evidently have money to spend as they placed a higher bid for his services.

Caicedo was also an option for Arsenal earlier this summer before they put their focus on West Ham United's Rice. Meanwhile, Manchester United were reportedly considering switching their attention to the Brighton man when struggling in negotiations for Mason Mount.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill signs new six-year contract

Chelsea secure Levi Colwill's long-term future

Levi Colwill has committed his future to Chelsea by signing a new six-year contract at Stamford Bridge. The Premier League giants have confirmed that the 20-year-old is going to remain with Mauricio Pochettino's side for the long term.

There were some doubts over his future amid reported interest from Brighton and Liverpool. He spent last season on loan at the Amex and wanted assurances over his playing time with the Blues before signing a new deal.

Colwill is glad to have sorted out his future and sealed his long-term future with his boyhood club. He said (via the club's official website) that talks with Pochettino gave him the assurances he needed:

“It’s always been an easy decision. As I’ve grown up, all I’ve known is Chelsea. I’ve spoken with the manager and he’s given me reassurance, that trust I needed."

The English defender impressed with 22 appearances across competitions for Brighton last season. He helped De Zerbi's side keep seven clean sheets and chipped in with two assists.

Colwill also starred for England U21s at the European Championships just last month. The young Three Lions went on to win the competition and he played an instrumental role.