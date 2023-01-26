Brighton star's exit could help Chelsea land £35 million defender - Reports

According to reports, Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey is likely to leave the Premier League club during the January transfer window, which could benefit Chelsea's pursuit of Malo Gusto.

According to Fabrizio Romano (via HITC), several clubs in Europe are keen to sign Lamptey, who looks set to leave the Seagulls. One team interested in procuring his services is Lyon, as the French outfit are reportedly looking for someone to replace Malo Gusto.

Gusto is being heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this January, and he is expected to cost around £35m if a switch to Stamford Bridge were to happen.

Tariq Lamptey's development at Brighton has been hampered by persistent injuries, preventing him from reaching his full capabilities. The former Chelsea player has only started one game in the Premier League this season and needs to be playing more regularly to continue his development.

Lamptey will be hoping that a move away from Brighton can rejuvenate his game and help him get past the injuries and fitness concerns that have troubled him this season.

Arsenal prepare to rival Chelsea for Brighton midfielder

According to a report by the Evening Standard, table-toppers Arsenal look set to rival Chelsea for the signature of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo in the summer.

The 21-year-old midfielder has established himself as one of the premier talents in the league and has already been the subject of strong interest from Chelsea in this window. The Gunners have also been linked with potential midfield reinforcements and are reportedly weighing up a move for the Ecuadorian in the summer.

Arsenal are also believed to be interested in signing another Blues target, West Ham captain Declan Rice, who is reportedly keen to play under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners are also keeping a close eye on Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, who recently joined the Toffees from Lille for £33 million.

With relegation a real possibility for the Merseyside club, the Gunners could potentially use him as a talented and affordable option to reinforce their midfield for next season if their other pursuits fail.

