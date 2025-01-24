Bundesliga giants considering offer for Chelsea star despite opening talks with Arsenal for Zinchenko: Reports

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly engaged with both Chelsea and Arsenal in search for a new left-back this January. The Bundesliga club were initially linked with a move for Chelsea's Renato Veiga, who is now on his way to Juventus (as per TBR Football).

Dortmund are now reportedly considering a pick-up between Chelsea's Ben Chilwell and Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko. Both players have fallen out of favor in their respective clubs in recent times, with Dortmund looking to add a new face in their defense in the winter transfer window.

Zinchenko has registered 408 minutes of football this season, showcasing how he is surplus to Arsenal's requirements. The Gunners are enduring an injury-hit season but the Ukrainian full-back has still failed to garner more minutes for Mikel Arteta's team.

As for Chilwell, the English defender was not even registered by Enzo Maresca in his backup squad for the UEFA Conference League, indicating his time at Stamford Bridge has come to an end. The former Leicester City man has registered only 45 minutes of football this season, in Chelsea's third-round EFL Cup encounter against Barrow.

Dortmund will understand that both players appear surplus to requirements at their respective club, which could encourage a possible deal. While Chilwell is seen as a better option defensively by some compared to Zinchenko, the latter provides the versatility to be also deployed as a defensive midfielder.

Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with attacking players in the January transfer window - Reports

It has not been smooth sailing for either club this season. The Gunners have been hit hard by injury and their poor squad planning last summer appears to have had its say in their quest for a title challenge.

Arsenal, despite being second in the league, are currently six points behind Liverpool, who also have a game in hand. Missed goals across the winter months have cost them points, with injuries reducing Mikel Arteta to only one fit makeshift forward in the current squad. The Gunners have been linked with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha among other choices (as per Sky Sports).

Coming to Chelsea, the Blues early romp in the league during the months of autumn have hit a stumbling block after they went on a run of three points collected from a possible 15. Chelsea are currently fourth in the league table, two ahead of Manchester City and Newcastle United.

A potential ban to Mykhailo Mudryk (who is being checked for a possible drug use violation) along with a reported sale of Christopher Nkunku, with Bayern Munich and Paris-Saint Germain interested (via PSG Talk) means Maresca could be two attackers down come the end of this month.

Subsequently, the Blues have been linked with a move for Manchester United's academy product Alejandro Garnacho (via Fabrizio Romano) with talks reportedly underway between the two clubs. Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi (via journalist Rudy Galetti).

