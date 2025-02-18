Bundesliga star handed transfer ultimatum amid interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City: Reports

Bayern Munich are poised to secure the future of Joshua Kimmich and have reportedly issued an ultimatum to the German midfielder amid interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Kimmich, who joined Bayern from VfB Stuttgart in 2015, has continued to be a mainstay for the Bavarians. He has featured in every game for the Bundesliga giants this season, barring one.

However, his contract at the Allianz Arena will run out at the end of this season, and that has made him a target for a number of European heavyweights.

Even more concerning, Kimmich is reportedly yet to commit to Bayern’s latest contract offer, and that has generated concern in the club’s board. Amid the uncertainty surrounding the player’s future, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Manchester City have been monitoring his situation.

Meanwhile, Bayern president Herbert Heiner has said the club is keen to keep Kimmich. He told BR24 that he is ''cautiously optimistic'' about Kimmich extending his stay, though, ultimately, the decision will rest with the player.

Now reports from Spanish publication Fichajes claim that Bayern Munich have adopted a firmer stance on Joshua Kimmich's future, issuing him an ultimatum to make a decision as soon as possible.

Barcelona have had Kimmich on their radar since last summer but it was said a few days ago that they are ready to drop interest in the player and explore other options.

In Real Madrid’s case, they see Kimmich as a player who could bolster their midfield strength following the retirement of Toni Kroos last summer. City are said to have taken the same position as Barcelona as their current needs have led them to explore other alternatives.

Bayern do not want any drama unfolding in their dressing room due to the uncertainty surrounding Kimmich’s future and will be expecting a quick response from the player and his camp.

Barcelona plan summer exits for three players as part of squad overhaul – Reports

Barcelona are reportedly preparing for a busy summer in the transfer market as they are poised to part ways with several players to give room to new signings. Among the players on the club’s possible outgoings are Inaki Pena, Andreas Christensen, and Ansu Fati, according to Fichajes.

The three aforementioned players have struggled to break into Hansi Flick’s starting XI. Besides, Barcelona are financially hamstrung at the moment, and one of the ways they could recoup funds is through player sales.

The Catalan club were linked with a move for Marcus Rashford in the winter transfer window but a deal didn’t materialize due to their financial situation.

Pena has seen his playing time diminished following the arrival of Wojciech Szczesny; Christensen has also not had any significant playing time this season while Fati has failed to make an impact.

