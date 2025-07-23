  • home icon
  • Bundesliga star open to joining Chelsea despite interest from Arsenal, holds talks with Blues over personal terms: Reports

Bundesliga star open to joining Chelsea despite interest from Arsenal, holds talks with Blues over personal terms: Reports

By Silas Sud
Modified Jul 23, 2025 10:27 GMT
Enzo Maresca (left) and Mikel Arteta (right)

RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons is keen on joining Chelsea this summer, despite Arsenal also being interested in acquiring his signature. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have held talks with Simons on personal terms and are progressing well on his contractual details.

Enzo Maresca and Co. have bolstered their attacking options in the past couple of weeks, recruiting the likes of Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, and Liam Delap. However, with Arsenal signing Noni Madueke on July 18, the Blues have reportedly identified Xavi Simons as an ideal signing.

While Arsenal are also allegedly keen on signing Simons, the latter reportedly has his eyes set on a move to Stamford Bridge. Romano tweeted on X:

"Understand Chelsea are advancing in talks with Xavi Simons on personal terms! Xavi, keen on the move and open to joining Chelsea… direct talks in progress to agree contract details and terms. Chelsea want to be fast ahead of club to club talks with Leipzig."
Simons has excelled at RB Leipzig over the past two seasons, recording 21 goals and 23 assists in 76 appearances across all competitions, helping them win the DFL-Supercup in 2023.

"I think he missed a good opportunity" - Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella provides verdict on Noni Madueke's transfer to Arsenal

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella has questioned the timing of Noni Madueke's transfer to Arsenal this summer. The Gunners signed Madueke for a reported transfer fee of £48.5 million on a five-year deal on July 18.

Discussions between both clubs occurred during the Blues' participation in the FIFA Club World Cup. However, Madueke made the bold decision to leave his side's camp in the United States, days before they defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the final (July 13).

When asked if he thought the timing of Madueke's departure was 'strange', Cucurella replied on talkSPORT (via Sports Illustrated):

"Yes, I think so. I think he missed a good opportunity (although) he wasn’t playing as a starter. I do think it was because of everything that was happening regarding his future and in the end I think it could have delayed him a couple of days since he left a day early or something like that."
He added:

"It wouldn’t have cost him anything to wait for that next day. In the end I think he missed a pretty good opportunity."

Noni Madueke had a decent 2024-25 campaign for the Blues, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 46 appearances across competitions. He also won the UEFA Conference League.

