Cameroon remove Andre Onana from FIFA World Cup squad after ‘tense situation’ with coach: Reports

Andre Onana has been left out of Cameroon's squad to face Serbia in the FIFA World Cup after falling out with head coach Rigobert Song, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Cameroon succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Switzerland in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener last week. They will thus go into their second group-stage match of the tournament against Serbia today (November 28) with the hopes of earning their first win.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, the Indomitable Lions have announced their starting line-up for the game. Song has surprisingly dropped Onana from the team, with Devis Epassy taking his place in goal.

It is worth noting that the Inter Milan goalkeeper is not even on the bench for Cameroon today. The decision has come as a shock since he is considered one of the most important players for the team.

Romano has now revealed that a disagreement with Cameroon manager Song has led to Onana's omission. The goalkeeper reportedly refused to change his playing style based on the coach's demands. The journalist wrote on Twitter:

"Andre Onana has been removed from Cameroon’s squad. Been told that the reason is a discussion with the head coach as he insisted for a different style of goalkeeping, more ‘traditional’. Onana has no intention to change his style — tense situation & so he’s been excluded."

There have also been claims that Onana has entirely left Cameroon's FIFA World Cup camp. According to Spanish journalist Helena Condis Edo, Cameroonian Football Federation president and legend Samuel Eto'o tried to resolve the issue but was unsuccessful.

Will Cameroon's decision to drop Onana backfire at the FIFA World Cup?

Onana has made 35 appearances for the Cameroon national team so far in his career. He also has experience playing for two European clubs in the shape of Ajax and his current employers, Inter.

Song's decision to omit Onana from the squad means that Epassy, who plays for Saudi Arabian club Abha, will start in goal today. It now remains to be seen if it will affect Cameroon's chances of progressing into the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

The Indomitable Lions' World Cup campaign will come to an end if they lose to Serbia and Brazil avoid defeat against Switzerland today. They currently sit third in the group table with no points to their name.

Meanwhile, Epassy will be determined to grab his opportunity with both hands today. The 29-year-old goalkeeper has five national team caps under his belt.

