Carlo Ancelotti could drop veteran Real Madrid star for UCL clash against Arsenal: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti could drop Luka Modric from his starting XI against Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, as per Spanish outlet AS (via TBR Football). Los Blancos have a monumental task on their hands to overcome a 3-0 deficit against Mikel Arteta's side.
Arsenal came up with a huge upset last week by demolishing reigning European champions Real Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates in the first leg. The Gunners head to the Santiago Bernabeu as the clear favorites to reach the semi-finals.
However, Mikel Arteta will know that the job is easier said than done, especially against a team that have won as many as 15 Champions Leagues. Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly considering a big change to his starting XI as he looks to fire his team to a comeback.
As per the aforementioned report, Luka Modric could be benched with Federico Valverde reinstated in midfield from right-back. Versatile Lucas Vazquez could be given a start at right-back due to his immense experience.
Modric started in the first leg against the Gunners and was on the pitch until the 71st minute but had a poor game by his usual standards. Meanwhile, Valverde started at right-back which is not his ideal position.
Eduardo Camavinga will be a huge miss for Real Madrid with suspension while Mikel Arteta could be without Thomas Partey. Mikel Merino could replace the Ghana international in midfield with Leandro Trossard set to feature as the number nine.
Rio Ferdinand warns Arsenal about Real Madrid ahead of the Champions League second leg
Pundit Rio Ferdinand has warned Arsenal regarding Real Madrid's caliber of overturning their 3-0 deficit in the Champions League quarter-finals. While he backed the Gunners to make it to the semis, he reckons the north London giants must be wary of Carlo Ancelotti's side.
The former Manchester United defender has claimed that the Gunners cannot afford to concede first. The former England defender said, as per Metro:
"I’m backing Arsenal to go through. If my life’s on the line now, I’m going Arsenal to go through, not a problem. I’m just saying: that club Real Madrid is a mystic club. If Arsenal go behind it could be a different story. But I still think Arsenal will go through because they’re going to score. If Madrid score first and there’s around half an hour to play… rah! My bum’s gonna be speaking for you lot [Gunners]!"
Declan Rice produced two world-class free kicks while Mike Merino scored the third to see the Gunners secure a huge 3-0 win against Real Madrid last week. The second leg will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 16.