Carlo Ancelotti firmly believes Real Madrid star will form golden duo with Jude Bellingham this season: Reports 

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly believes Eduardo Camavinga will form a golden duo with Jude Bellingham in Real Madrid's midfield next season.

Bellingham has been Los Blancos' headline signing this summer, arriving for a fee of €103 million from Borussia Dortmund. He is expected to be one of the first names on the club's team sheet every week.

According to El Nacional, Ancelotti believes Camavinga can form a very effective duo with Bellingham in the middle of the park. He joined the club from Stade Rennais for €31 million two years ago and has since been an unsung hero.

Camavinga played as a makeshift left-back on several occasions last season despite being a central midfielder by trade. The fact that he has made 99 appearances across competitions in just two years shows his importance to the club.

Camavinga is still just 20 years old and will only get better with time. Moreover, he will supposedly have the freedom to move back into midfield next term after the arrival of Fran Garcia.

The 23-year-old Spaniard is expected to compete with Ferland Mendy for the left-back slot, thereby freeing Camavinga to play in midfield. Ancelotti's apparent trust in the France international and Bellingham could spell trouble for other midfielders.

It means Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos and Federico Valverde will have to jostle amongst themselves for the third midfield spot.

Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid are 'complete' ahead of new season

Carlo Ancelotti believes Real Madrid's squad is 'complete' ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Italian tactician says he is happy with the signings the club have made so far this summer. They have signed Jude Bellingham, Fran Garcia and Arda Guler on a permanent basis while Joselu has arrived on a season-long loan.

Brahim Diaz has also returned from his loan spell at AC Milan. But the club have also seen Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio leave the Santiago Bernabeu on free transfers.

Real Madrid are pursuing Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Kylian Mbappe as they look to replace Benzema in the long run. But there is no certainty if they will be able to sign the 24-year-old this summer.

Despite that, Ancelotti believes Real Madrid are in good shape ahead of the new campaign. Speaking after the 2-0 friendly win against Manchester United on 27 July, he said, via MadridUniversal:

"We have a team of great physical and technical quality. The squad is very good and has improved with the additions. We are complete. We have a team without egos and it’s very simple to manage the locker room."

Real Madrid begin the La Liga season with an away game against Athletic Bilbao on 12 August.