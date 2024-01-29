Carlo Ancelotti misses Real Madrid legend and wants him back, several Premier League clubs interested: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly keen to re-sign Karim Benzema from Saudi Pro League (SPL) outfit Al-Ittihad this January. However, he could miss out on the Frenchman's services as two Premier League clubs are currently aiming to rope in the attacker.

Earlier past summer, Benzema secured a Bosman move to Al-Ittihad after penning a lucrative three-year contract until June 2026. However, he is believed to be keen to depart his current team in the ongoing transfer window and he has already been snubbed by Los Blancos.

However, according to SPORT, Ancelotti is eager to reunite with Benzema as he is currently lacking a top striker in his squad. He has asked Los Merengues president Florentino Perez to consider the club legend's return should the Frenchman join on a loan move until June.

However, Real Madrid are expected to face difficult competition in the race to snap up the Al-Ittihad man. Both Chelsea and Arsenal are currently on the hunt for a top striker and have set their eyes on the five-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Olympique Lyon, on the other hand, are also hoping to facilitate a homecoming for Benzema this month. They are currently 16th in the 2023-24 Ligue 1 table with 16 points from 19 matches and could do with the 36-year-old striker's help after close to 15 years.

So far this season, Benzema has found the back of the net 12 times in 20 matches across competitions for Al-Ittihad. He has also assisted five goals in 1,685 minutes of action for the defending SPL champions.

Real Madrid told to not sign Kylian Mbappe

Speaking to MARCA, ex-Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello urged his former team to avoid signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Kylian Mbappe in the future. He said (h/t GOAL):

"Mbappe is not a centre-forward, he likes to play more on the wing. Madrid already has Vinicius [Jr.], but Mbappe is Mbappe! If Madrid are going to sign, they have to ask themselves if they have a centre-forward now. And they don't have one. They need that more. But if you are going to look at technical quality, who is the better footballer, Mbappe is above [Erling] Haaland."

Mbappe, who is in the final five months of his PSG deal, has been linked with Real Madrid for the last couple of years. The 25-year-old was reportedly close to joining Carlo Ancelotti's side earlier last summer, but he decided to remain at his club and run down his contract.

A 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, Mbappe is on a great run of form for PSG. He has scored a staggering 28 goals in 27 matches across all competitions this campaign, contributing six assists in the process.