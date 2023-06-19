Carlo Ancelotti threatens to leave Real Madrid if Florentino Perez refuses to sign superstar duo worth €200 million combined: Reports

According to El Nacional, Carlo Ancelotti has threatened to leave Real Madrid if Florentino Perez refuses to sign Reece James and Victor Osimhen this summer. James and Osimhen are expected to cost a total of €200 million.

Carlo Ancelotti's future at the Santiago Bernabeu is growing more and more uncertain, amid rumors linking him to the Brazil head coach job. As per Brazilian outlet ge, the 64-year-old has agreed to become the Brazil national team's manager upon the expiry of his Real Madrid contract in 2024.

Even though Ancelotti has another year at Real Madrid, he reportedly has requirements that are indispensable to him. This has reportedly caused concern to club president Florentino Perez, who has no intentions of searching for a new manager.

The signings of Joselu Mato, Brahim Diaz, Fran Garcia, and Jude Bellingham have not satisfied Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian tactician has asked for two more additions to his squad to make it more competitive for next season.

Ancelotti has requested the signing of Chelsea right-back Reece James, who is currently valued at €70 million. He does not fully trust Dani Carvajal and believes the England international is the world-class player they need at Real Madrid.

James struggled with injury issues for Chelsea in the recently concluded season, making only 24 appearances. But when fully fit, he is one of the best right-backs in the world.

Ancelotti also wants Los Blancos to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. He is adamant that Real Madrid need to sign a new striker that can guarantee at least 30 goals a season. This comes following the departure of Karim Benzema to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

Harry Kane is being considered as well, but he is 29, and negotiating with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy could prove to be difficult. Osimhen is 24 and viewed as more of a long-term solution. The Nigerian striker scored 31 goals in 39 games in the recently concluded season and is valued at €130 million.

Real Madrid set to make no more transfers after signing Joselu: Reports

As per Spanish journalist Melchor Ruiz, Real Madrid have no intentions of making any more signings after securing the loan deal of Joselu yesterday (June 18). The club's hierarchy believe they no longer need to strengthen their squad further this summer.

Los Blancos signed Espanyol forward Joselu on a one-year loan deal. The 33-year-old had a stellar season in La Liga, scoring 16 goals and providing two assists in 34 appearances. He also recently helped Spain win the 2023 Nations League.

While Joselu can certainly make an impact up front, he is unlikely to replicate Karim Benzema's influence.

While Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants more incomings, the Real Madrid hierarchy appear to be saving funds to sign Kylian Mbappe next season. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) megastar to set to become a free agent in the summer of 2024 after refusing to extend his contract at the club.

