Carlo Ancelotti trying Jude Bellingham in new role ahead of Real Madrid debut - Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly tried Jude Bellingham in a new position ahead of the club's pre-season fixtures. According to a recent report from Spanish radio station Cadena COPE, the England international was employed a false nine during Los Blancos' training session on Thursday (July 20).

It will interesting to observe whether Bellingham indeed takes up this new role in the upcoming friendly games. Real Madrid are currently in the USA for their pre-season and will take on Barcelona, Club America and Juventus.

Los Blancos are currently starved of strikers, with Karim Benzema departing for Suaid Pro League club Al-Ittihad on a free transfer. They have also failed to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain despite being heavily linked with him this summer (via Fabrizio Romano).

The La Liga side have brought in Joselu from Espanyol on a season-long loan. The 33-year-old striker scored 16 goals from 34 appearances in Spain's top-tier league last season. Should the forward suffer an issue during the course of the season, Ancelotti could call on Bellingham to fill in.

Journalist believes Rodri is a better midfielder than Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham

ESPN journalist Julien Laurens believes Real Madrid's new signing Jude Bellingham is the second-best central midfielder in the world. According to the French journalist, Manchester City's Rodri finds himself ahead of the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Despite admitting to the fact that he is a fan of the 20-year-old talent, he said (via Manchester City News):

"Yeah, I think Rodri, who’s our No.2 should be No.1. I’m really sorry, I love Jude Bellingham, the talent, the youth, the future, anything you want, the versatility, such a great all-rounder he is, but right now, no manager, no one would not pick Rodri ahead of Jude Bellingham."

The Spain international has been incredibly successful since joining the Cityzens from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a reported fee of €70 million (via Transfermarkt). Manager Pep Guardiola has shown faith in Rodri and started him in 34 of the club's league matches last season.

Roadri also started all of the Cityzens' knockout ties in the Champions League last campaign. The former Villarreal player scored in the final of the competition to hand Manchester City their maiden Champions League title.