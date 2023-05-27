Carlo Ancelotti doesn't want Real Madrid star at the club, urges Florentino Perez to sell him in the summer - Reports

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly decided he is not interested in keeping Eden Hazard in his Real Madrid squad next season. The Italian has run out of patience with the Belgian and no longer counts on him.

As per a report in El Nacional, Hazard will find it hard to stay at Real Madrid beyond this summer. The former Chelsea star will be entering the final 12 months of his contract and Los Blancos are looking to sell him.

Ancelotti is now driving club president Florentino Perez to ensure that the Belgian is not in the squad next season. He was asked about the former Lille star earlier this week and was quoted by Tribal Football as saying:

“What Hazard needs to do, I will discuss with him. I won't be doing that here. I'm surprised you don't have the patience to wait until tomorrow for the line-up. I have never given my team on the day before a game. Hazard has a contract, so we imagine he'll stay here. Of course, like any player who has a contract, if they're not happy, they have to ask the club to leave, or if they're happy with the contract, they'll stay here."

Hazard joined Real Madrid in 2019 but has had a tough time staying fit. He has managed just 76 matches in his four seasons at the club and scored seven times.

Eden Hazard wants to stay at Real Madrid next season

Eden Hazard has already confirmed that he wants to stay at Real Madrid and celebrate the final year of his contract. The Belgian is aware that his minutes are limited at the club because of Vinicius Jr, but is determined to do well at his dream club.

He was quoted by MARCA as saying:

"Honestly, I'm planning to stay at Real Madrid next season. I expect to stay as I want to celebrate the last year of contract I have left."

However, Hazard has admitted that he does not talk to the manager Carlo Ancelotti. The two respect each other, but are not on talking terms as things have not gone as planned for both. He told RTBF via Daily Mail:

"There is respect between us. But I'm not going to say that we talk to each other, because we don't talk to each other. But there will always be respect. Even if tomorrow, he doesn't make me play anymore. I have to have respect for a guy like Carlo Ancelotti. What he represents for football, what he has done in his career, there is no problem."

Eden Hazard was linked with Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Arsenal in the January window, but he stayed put. He has previously stated that he would like to return to Lille before ending his career and the Ligue1 side could be a possible destination this summer.

