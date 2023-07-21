Carlo Ancelotti wants 22-year-old star as priority signing ahead of Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has set his sights on 22-year-old sensation Alphonso Davies, placing him ahead of Kylian Mbappe on his wishlist. The Santiago Bernabeu has understandably become a hotbed of transfer speculations, stemming from the team's need for a striker after bidding adieu to Karim Benzema.

While whispers of Mbappe landing in the Spanish capital have been resonating for months, Ancelotti's latest inclination is different. According to El Nacional, Ancelotti plans to pursue Davies, and feels justified.

The current left-back position has little squad depth. Ferland Mendy has been grappling with injury issues and David Alaba plays in central defence.

Real Madrid have had their hawk eye on Davies for quite some time, making their interest in the player hardly clandestine. But president Florentino Perez's strategy showcases a clear inclination towards Mbappe, with a hefty purse saved to woo the French striker.

The president views Davies, with a contract stretching till 2025 at Bayern Munich, as a potential move for next summer instead.

Yet, Ancelotti's immediate future isn't without hurdles, and he does not wish to wait till next summer while the club chases Kylian Mbappe. The left flank doesn't paint a rosy picture. Mendy's injury woes loom like dark clouds ahead of the next season, and placing midfielder Eduardo Camavinga at left-back again is not in his plans.

It's left to see whether Real Madrid will divert their focus on Kylian Mbappe and look to fix other areas of the pitch, including the left-back slot.

Saudi Arabia could threaten Real Madrid's move for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

The latest reports emanating from the Parc des Princes claim that Kylian Mbappe is ready to pack his bags in 2024, turning down the idea of penning another contract. PSG, caught in a bind, have shown their hand by signalling their intent to sell the prodigy this summer, rather than let him leave for free.

Los Blancos stand tall as the frontrunners in the race for his eventual signature, and for good reasons. They've been linked with a move for him for years. But just a year ago, Mbappe resisted Madrid's allure to stick with PSG, and something similar could happen once more.

Aside from that, there's a wildcard in the mix now, in the form of the Saudi Pro League. Its credibility has shot up, thanks in no small measure to the eyebrow-raising acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo by Al-Nassr. This Gulf juggernaut, with its deep pockets, has gone on to snag a host of European superstars, including Karim Benzema.

The Saudi Pro League, with its ability to break banks, could offer a tantalizing prospect for the young superstar. Real Madrid, while undoubtedly being in the driver’s seat, need to glance over their shoulder, according to Football Transfers. Lurking in the shadows is not just a competing European giant but emerging powerhouses from the Gulf.