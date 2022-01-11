Chelsea abandon pursuit of injured Serie A star - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly ended their pursuit of Juventus star Federico Chiesa in January, according to Football London (via the Mirror).

The Italian international picked up an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Juventus' 4-3 win over AS Roma in Serie A. This has prompted the Blues to abandon their interest in the 24-year-old winger.

Chelsea were interested in signing Chiesa ever since his man-of-the-match display for Juventus during their Champions League clash earlier this season. The game finished 1-0 with Chiesa scoring the only goal in the second half of the match. It was reported that Thomas Tuchel's side were ready to make a £71.7 million bid for the 24-year-old attacker.

However, due to his ACL injury, the Blues have all but ended their quest to sign the former Fiorentina attacker. Chelsea, however, already have a plethora of attacking options to choose from. The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz have all chipped in with crucial goals this season.

Juventus put out a statement which confirmed Chiesa's ACL injury and stated that the Italian international will soon undergo surgery. The statement reads as follows:

"During yesterday's match (against AS Roma), Federico Chiesa felt a blunt trauma sprain to his left knee. The diagnostic tests performed this morning at J|Medical revealed an injury of the anterior cruciate ligament. It will be necessary for the player to undergo surgery in the next few days."

Chiesa has been a vital member of Juventus' squad ever since his move to the Allianz Stadium back in 2020. The 24-year-old attacker has contributed 18 goals and 14 assists in 61 appearances for the Old Lady.

Chelsea have finally got one defender to sign a contract extension

Chelsea have finally got Thiago Silva to sign a contract extension. The 37-year-old Brazilian defender has penned a one-year extension with the Blues which will see him remain at Stamford Bridge until 2023.

Tuchel's side are in a very difficult situation when it comes to defenders and their contracts. Star defender Antonio Rudiger is yet to sign a new contract with the club despite only having six months remaining on his deal.

Various foreign clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, are interested in signing the German centre-back. It is worth noting that Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen has not signed a new deal with the Blues either.

The Blues are also in need of a new left-back following Ben Chilwell's long-term injury. Chelsea were keen on signing Everton full-back Lucas Digne. However, Aston Villa are the current front-runners for the Frenchman.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tuchel's side are now looking to recall Emerson Palmeri from his loan spell at Ligue 1 Olympique Lyon.

