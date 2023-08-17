Chelsea accelerate interest in PSG target after failing to sign Michael Olise: Reports

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea have intensified their pursuit of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) target Bradley Barcola after failing to sign Michael Olise.

The Blues previously agreed personal terms with Olise and decided to trigger his release clause only to see the player sign a four-year contract extension with Crystal Palace.

Now they have reportedly turned their attention towards Barcola, who currently plays for Olympique Lyon. The Parisians previously had a €35m bid rejected for Barcola. However, according to the report from Hawkins, PSG are still interested in the player.

Barcola, 20, plays as a right-winger. He made 35 appearances across competitions during the 2022-23 season, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists for Lyon.

The player is contracted with Lyon until the end of the 2025-26 season. Given the interest from two European giants, PSG and Chelsea, and three years remaining on his current deal, Lyon could demand a hefty sum to sell the Frenchman.

Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku sent a defiant message

Christopher Nkunku, who joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig this summer, has been ruled out for an "extended period" after sustaining a knee injury in pre-season.

The French forward was expected to lead the Blues' attack this season and his absence could be a big blow to the west London club. Nkunku shared a message on social media, writing:

"As you can imagine, I'm so disappointed not to be able to be with my teammates during the start of the season."

Nkunku added:

"It's hard not to have been able to meet you guys at the Bridge. I will work hard to come back stronger It’s only a matter of time."

Nkunku was a phenomenal player for Leipzig during his time in Germany. He scored 70 goals and provided 56 assists in 172 matches across competitions for the Bundesliga side. Fans will hope that the 25-year-old can show his best form when he re-joins the team after recovering from his injury.