Chelsea add 22-year-old Manchester United target to summer transfer shortlist: Reports

Chelsea have identified Manchester United target Antony as one of the alternatives to Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, according to reports in 90min.

Brazilian winger Antony has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. The 22-year old has already played under Erik Ten Hag and is reportedly a primary target for the Red Devils. Chelsea, on the other hand, are intent on bolstering their attack after losing Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan.

Dembele has reportedly signed a new deal at Barcelona who are also close to agreeing a deal for Leeds United’s Raphinha. The Blues met with Antony’s representatives back in June and a potential move to Stamford Bridge was discussed.

Apart from interest in Antony, Chelsea are also looking at Bayern’s Serge Gnabry as an option. Gnabry only has 12 months left on his contract and has till date rejected the German club’s extension offers. Chelsea have already added Raheem Sterling and are looking to sign at least one more attacker before the current window closes.

Manchester United might hold the edge over Chelsea due to Erik ten Hag's relationship with Antony

The Brazilian forward produced 10 goals and 9 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions last season. Antony is only 22 and his development under Erik Ten Hag has been immense in recent seasons at Ajax.

Manchester United’s manager himself claimed that the club is still looking to add an attacker. The situation will grow worse if Cristiano Ronaldo ends up leaving. The Portuguese has not joined up yet with the rest of the squad on the preseason tour and is looking at his options for next season.

His departure would leave only Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as the senior strikers in the squad. Both the players have huge points to prove. Martial has been criticized for his form and workrate and scored just 1 goal on his loan to Sevilla.

Marcus Rashford also had a season to forget last time around. The England international is considered a big part of the club's future. However, he has not delivered in the last 12 months and needs to have a big season in order to revive his career.

SPORF @Sporf A glimpse into Erik ten Hag’s training session ahead of @ManUtd ’s opening pre-season game v @LFC tomorrow A glimpse into Erik ten Hag’s training session ahead of @ManUtd’s opening pre-season game v @LFC tomorrow 💪 https://t.co/nluKufbdzn

Erik Ten Hag got off to a brilliant start in pre-season with a 4-0 victory over arch-rivals Liverpool. Fans will be hoping that performances will only improve in the coming days, with a host of players coming under severe scrutiny over the past few months.

