Chelsea add 23-year-old Premier League star to their list of potential summer transfer targets: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly identified Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Joao Pedro as a target for the summer transfer window. As reported by reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues appreciate the Brazil international.

As per the transfer guru, the Blues have already made initial contacts regarding the Pedro's situation at the Amex Stadium. Newcastle United are also understood to be keen on the versatile 23-year-old forward.

Pedro has been impressive since joining Brighton in 2023 from Watford and has attracted interest from several big clubs. He enjoyed a brilliant first season for the Seagulls and had a decent second season as well.

During the 2023-24 season, Pedro contributed with 20 goals and three assists for Brighton in 40 appearances across competitions. He scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in 30 games last season.

The Chelsea and Newcastle United target is capable of playing either as a number nine or as a second striker. He is technically gifted, tactically sound and quite agile which makes him a perfect modern-day attacker.

Pedro has also earned three caps for Brazil so far but is yet to open his account for the Selecao. Chelsea have already signed Liam Delap in a reported £30 million deal this summer to bolster their attacking options. Pedro could be a solid addition to Enzo Maresca's side and they already have plenty of options in the number nine position.

Chelsea eyeing a move for Ligue 1 sensation: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly registered their interest in highly rated Lyon winger Malick Fofana. As reported by French outlet L'Equipe, the Blues have gotten in touch with the Belgian's representatives regarding a move.

As per the report, the west London giants see Fofana align with their intention to acquire the best young talents in world football. The 20-year-old joined Lyon from Belgian side Gent in January 2024 and has been a revelation for the Ligue 1 side.

The fleet-footed winger has made 62 appearances for Lyon so far scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists in the process. He is contracted at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais until June 2028 and is valued at £42 million by Transfermarkt.

Chelsea have been in the hunt for a left winger in recent months and have been heavily linked with Jamie Gittens. However, Borussia Dortmund have reportedly turned down two offers for the Englishman.

