Chelsea add Robert Lewandowski and Raheem Sterling to star-studded 4 man shortlist to revamp attack - Reports

Chelsea have made a four-man shortlist to strengthen their attack ahead of the 2022-23 season, according to The Guardian. The four superstars on their list include Robert Lewandowski, Raheem Sterling, Christopher Nkunku and Ousmane Dembele.

The Blues are in dire need of bolstering their attack ahead of the new season. Thomas Tuchel's side do not have a consistent goalscorer whom they can rely on week-in-week-out for goals.

Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku last summer for a club-record fee of £97.5 million to solve that particular issue. However, the move did not materialize for either party and Lukaku is now linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge after just one year.

According to the aforementioned source, the Blues are ready to send Lukaku back to Serie A side Inter Milan on loan. However, they will demand a hefty £25 million loan fee and will want Inter Milan to cover the majority of his wages for next season.

The Guardian also reports that Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner in the summer transfer window. According to journalist Christian Falk, Pulisic was briefly linked with a move to Liverpool. The Reds, however, have shifted their attention to Benfica forward Darwin Nunez.

These possible outgoings could see one of Robert Lewandowski, Raheem Sterling, Christopher Nkunku and Ousmane Dembele join the Blues in the coming weeks.

Ousmane Dembele is available on a free transfer and, according to French outlet Le10 Sport (via SPORT), has accepted the offer from the Blues.

Robert Lewandowski is another star forward expected to move clubs in the transfer window. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Polish centre-forward is keen on a move to Barcelona and already has a verbal agreement in place with the La Liga outfit.

Chelsea also need to strengthen their defense ahead of the 2022-23 season

Apart from their attack, the Blues also need reinforcements in defense after seeing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave on free transfers. Rudiger has joined Real Madrid while Christensen is looking set to join their rivals Barcelona in the coming weeks, according to The Sun.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. According to recent reports, the French defender could join the Blues by the end of the month. Thomas Tuchel's side finally seem to have their man after being linked with the 23-year-old centre-back since last summer.

