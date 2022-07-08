Chelsea in 'advanced talks' to sign Premier League defender - Reports

Chelsea are currently in advanced talks with Manchester City to sign Dutch centre-back Nathan Ake this summer, according to The Times.

According to Sport Bible, Manchester City will be demanding close to £50 million for the Dutch centre-back. The defender's contract with City runs till the summer of 2025 and could be the reason behind the club setting such a high price for him.

Incidentally, Nathan Ake was previously a Chelsea employee from 2011 to 2017. However, he only managed 17 first-team appearances for the Blues and was sent out on three different loan spells.

The two clubs have previously been in talks over the signing of Raheem Sterling. The Blues have reached an agreement on personal terms with the England international and are now closing in on a deal worth around £45 million.

It is worth mentioning that Nathan Ake is not the only defender linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer. Juventus centre-back Matthijs De Ligt was Thomas Tuchel's priority in the transfer window. However, the Old Lady demanded £75 million, with De Ligt himself preferring a move to Bayern Munich.

A move away from Manchester City might prove to be useful for Ake. The Dutchman is currently behind John Stones, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte in the pecking order. The 27-year-old defender only managed 27 appearances last season across all competitions.

Chelsea have reportedly agreed personal terms with him. He is expected to receive regular first-team football under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. This could be vital for the defender's chances of making the Netherlands' squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Chelsea are short on centre-backs heading into the 2022-23 season

As things stand, the Blues are short of centre-back options ahead of the new season. Currently, Thomas Tuchel's options are limited to an aging Thiago Silva along with the inexperienced duo of Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah.

Chelsea have lost two of their best centre-backs this summer, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. Both defenders left the club on free transfers at the end of their respective contracts and have joined FC Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

The Blues will be eager to reinforce their defense as they prepare to begin their Premier League campaign against Everton on 6 August 2022.

