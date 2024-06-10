Chelsea agree personal terms to sign 22-year-old Manchester United target: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, taking them a step closer to beating Manchester United to his signature. The Frenchman is on both of the Premier League giants' wishlists this summer.

GIVEMESPORT reports that the Blues have reached a verbal agreement with Olise ahead of a potential deal. They are speaking to Palace about scheduling payments for the young attacker's release clause.

Chelsea aren't close to completing a deal and Manchester United could still make their move for Olise. The seven-cap France U21 was one of the Premier League's standout performers last season, posting 10 goals and six assists in 19 games.

Olise nearly headed to Stamford Bridge last summer until Palace found fault with their London rivals' approach. Their interest didn't dissipate, and he's still on their radar as they head into a new era under new manager Enzo Maresca.

The Italian coach will want to bolster his attack this summer, given their topsy-turvy 2023-24 campaign. The likes of Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk failed to impress.

Chelsea and Manchester United could face competition from elsewhere as they aren't the only clubs in the mix for Olise. He has three years left on his contract, and his release clause is reportedly £60 million.

"He's certainly exciting" - Lee Sharpe urges Manchester United to beat Chelsea to Michael Olise

Michael Olise dazzled at Selhurst Park throughout last season.

Lee Share has told his former club, Manchester United, why they should sign Olise. The Red Devils legend touched on the former Reading winger's style of play and how he suits Erik ten Hag's side (via Metro):

"As much as he is a creative ballplayer and creates chances, he also does his fair share of working back and doesn’t give the ball away very cheaply, so I think he suits what every club is looking for, let alone Man United. But he’s certainly exciting, he can score goals, and he’s exactly what they need."

Olise was a crucial member of Palace's side last season as the Eagles enjoyed an upturn in form under Oliver Glasner. He was a thorn in United's side, posting a brace in a shock 4-0 victory on May 6.

Chelsea looks hellbent on winning the race for Olise, but Maresca isn't light of options on the wing. That's not the case for Ten Hag, with Jadon Sancho's future still uncertain and Antony disappointing.