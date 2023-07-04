Chelsea agree to sale as 22-year-old attacker signals desire to leave: Reports

Callum Hudson-Odoi has decided to depart Chelsea this summer, according to Simon Johnson of The Athletic. The Blues are reportedly willing to let go of the 22-year-old and hear offers for their player.

Hudson-Odoi spent the entirety of last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen and has one year remaining on his current deal with the Blues. His stint at the Bundesliga club was rather underwhelming as the England international scored just one goal and provided one assist in 21 appearances.

Although the winger is set to report for Chelsea's pre-season training under the new head coach Mauricio Pochettino, he isn't expected to remain at the club for long.

As per The Guardian, Premier League clubs Nottingham Forest and Fulham have shown interest in signing the player. The same report suggests that Serie A outfit Inter Milan are also in the race for Hudson-Odoi's signature.

Should any of these clubs match Chelsea's £15 million asking price, the club will be willing to sell the forward.

The youngster has been at Stamford Bridge since joining the U8 setup as a boy. Hudson-Odoi came through the ranks and stepped into Chelsea's first team in January of 2018. He made 126 appearances for the club, scoring 16 goals and providing 22 assists across all competitions.

The winger managed to win five major trophies during his stay in London, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and the FA Cup.

Levi Colwill shuts down contract talks with Chelsea

England Men Training Session

After spending a season-long loan away at Brighton, Levi Colwill has failed to agree a contract extension with Chelsea as of yet, Fabrizio Romano reports (via Football 365). The young defender's contract with the Blues is set to expire in 2025.

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has reportedly shown interest in signing the defender but had a bid of £30 million rejected by the London-based outfit. Chelsea manager Pochettino sees the England U21 as an integral part of the squad, which he seeks to build around.

The Italian journalist believes that game time will determine where Colwill's future lies. He made 22 appearances for the Seagulls last season, starting in nearly every fixture.

Poll : 0 votes