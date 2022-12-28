Chelsea ahead of Arsenal in race to sign 24-year-old FIFA World Cup winner - Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal are set to fight for the signature of Brighton & Hove Albion player Alexis Mac Allister, according to reports.

The midfielder has had a great season for the Seagulls and carried his form into the FIFA World Cup for Argentina. His brilliant performances were vital as La Albiceleste lifted their third World Cup trophy after 36 years.

According to TYC Sports, both the Blues and the Gunners have shown an interest in the midfielder along with La Liga side Atletico Madrid. Chelsea are the frontrunners for the Argentine's signature while Arsenal are right behind the race.

While Mac Allister is currently valued at €30 million, sources suggest that Brighton's asking price will be much higher. A move for him over the upcoming January transfer window is considered unlikely and the summer is when the midfielder is expected to be on the move.

While Arsenal might be the more attractive option, Chelsea and Brighton have been on good terms recently. Over the recent transfer window, Blues owner Todd Boehly negotiated a deal that saw Marc Cucurella move to London. Meanwhile, Brighton took young defender Levi Colwill on loan.

Following the surprise sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter was chosen as the man to replace him.

Mac Allister has been instrumental for the Seagulls this season, scoring five goals in 14 games. He scored one and set up another for Argentina in the World Cup as well. It remains to be seen if his World Cup performances can drum up another big move for Brighton.

Chelsea and Arsenal handed update on Youssoufa Moukoko situation

Moukoko is nearing the end of his contract with Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been given an update on their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Youssoufa Moukoko. According to reports, the forward is looking to exit the Bundesliga team with a lot of clubs around Europe vying for his signature.

The promising winger broke into the Dortmund team and played well enough to earn a spot in Germany's 2022 World Cup team. While some sources say he has agreed to extend his stay with Dortmund, his agent has refuted these claims. Speaking to Sky Germany, he said:

"I can confirm that we are not about to conclude a contract extension with Borussia Dortmund," agent Patrick Williams told Sky Germany.

He added:

"I can also assure you that the numbers that are circulating are simply not correct and Youssoufa was never offered that much. But we are still in contact with Dortmund and will see what the next few days bring."

Moukoko's contract expires over the summer and he will soon be eligible for pre-contract talks. Spanish outlet Sport report that Barcelona have emerged as the front-runner to sign him. However, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are all interested in adding the youngster to their strike force.

