Chelsea ahead of Tottenham in race to sign Spanish international: Reports

Chelsea are ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Spain international Pedro Porro, as per Mundo Deportivo (h/t HITC).

The Sporting CP right-back has burst onto the scene since signing permanently for the Lison-based club from Manchester City last summer. Sporting met his €8.5 million buyout clause at the Etihad and multiplied it in his new deal.

His current contract has a release clause of €40 million and runs until the summer of 2025. Porro, who has been capped at the senior level by Spain, has proven his worth this campaign, assisting 10 goals in 22 games across competitions.

Given his attacking style of play, he would fit perfectly into manager Antonio Conte's system at Tottenham. The Italian tactician is obsessed with signing the 23-year-old despite being stocked in that position at Spurs.

However, neither Emerson Royal nor Matt Doherty are world-class and summer signing Djed Spence is yet to start a single game for them. Chelsea, meanwhile, would have learnt from Reece James' injury troubles this campaign.

Two separate injuries for the England international have left the Blues lightweight down the right-hand side of their defense. Cesar Azpilicueta is their only other option in that position, and the 33-year-old does not offer the same attacking threat as James.

It will be interesting to see how Porro and James divide their playing time if the Spaniard arrives at Stamford Bridge. Both have become used to playing regularly at the club level.

Former Tottenham manager open to replacing Graham Potter at Chelsea

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is open to replacing Graham Potter as Chelsea's manager, as per the Sun.

The English tactician was appointed as the head coach of the Blues in September 2022 after Thomas Tuchel's surprise sacking. However, he has been under immense pressure in recent weeks, managing just three wins in 12 games across competitions.

Chelsea sit 10th in the league, 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United. Pochettino has experience managing in England, having been the head coach at Tottenham and Southampton.

He was relieved of his duties at Spurs in November 2019 before becoming Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager in January 2021. Les Parisiens decided to part ways with him after one-and-a-half years, after he won the Ligue 1 title in his debut season.

He has since been a free agent. Conte, meanwhile, is in the final six months of his contract at Spurs.

If he doesn't renew the deal, then some believe Pochettino could be a candidate to replace the Italian tactician in North London.

