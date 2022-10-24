"That is what’s going to happen" - Journalist predicts Antonio Conte's replacement at Tottenham

TalkSPORT radio presenter Alex Crook has predicted that Antonio Conte will be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham Hotspur's manager in the near future.

The Argentine tactician managed Spurs for nearly five-and-a-half years before being relieved of his duties in November 2019. After a long hiatus, Pochettino became Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss in January 2022 but was sacked six months into his new job.

He is now a free agent and Crook has predicted that he will return to manage Tottenham. Conte is having a hard time transforming Tottenham into a team capable of contending with European heavyweights.

Their 2-1 loss against Newcastle United at home on October 23 was another reminder that they aren't the cream of the crop yet. More importantly, his contract expires at the end of the season.

Tottenham do have the option to extend it by another season, but the Italian manager not penning new terms is concerning. This has seen him get linked with a return to Juventus - a club he managed from 2011 to 2014.

Massimiliano Allegri is under immense pressure as the Italian giants sit eighth in the Serie A table with 19 points from 11 games. They are also on the verge of elimination from the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Speaking about Conte's future, Crook told talkSPORT (h/t TheBootRoom):

"Can I make a little prediction? A little look into my crystal ball. I’ll tell you what happens at Tottenham in the future. Antonio Conte, yet to agree to a new contract. Juventus, Max Allegri under huge pressure.

"Conte goes back to Juventus while Mauricio Pochettino – wanted by Aston Villa – distances himself from that job cos he’s waiting for something bigger. Pochettino back to Tottenham. That is what’s going to happen, you heard it here first.”

Antonio Conte asks Tottenham Hotspur fans to be patient after Newcastle loss

Spurs have now lost two Premier League games in a row. The 2-0 defeat against Manchester United on October 19 was followed by a surprise 2-1 loss against the Toons.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Conte reiterated that the process of transforming Spurs into a top European club has just started. He said (h/t Football.London):

"I always said look we have just started the process for Tottenham to bring Tottenham into the best position to be more competitive to fight for something important, we have just started.

"For this reason, we need to cope with this situation. For me, it is not easy, it is not simple, but we have to cope and to manage the situation with experience and stay together."

The loss at N17 means the Lilywhites remain third in the table with 23 points from 12 games.

