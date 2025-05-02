Chelsea hold talks with European club over potential move for 19-year-old defender: Reports

Chelsea have begun talks with Ajax concerning the potential signing of wonderkid left-back Jorrel Hato, as per De Telegraaf (via ChelsTransfer on X). The Blues are working to fortify their backline with next season in mind, and they have opted for the 19-year-old as a suitable target.

Ad

The Ajax-bred talent has quickly shot to the top of the club ranks, earning him a position among the most highly regarded upcoming defenders in Europe. He plays well as a center-back and left-back, and he has gone beyond 100 senior appearances for the Dutch giants. He has also made six appearances for the Netherlands national team.

Chelsea are not shying from their strategy to acquire younger talent who can immediately fight for a spot in the first team. The club would like to make further additions to their defensive numbers, especially at left-back, where Ben Chilwell has struggled with regular injuries.

Ad

Trending

In centre-back, players like Levi Colwill and Benoît Badiashile suffering varying degrees of inconsistency and injuries. It is no surprise that the Blues would seek out an option in Hato for further depth.

Ajax may be reluctant to sell, although they would not shut the door on discussions if a bid of approximately £40 million came in (via Transfer Feed). Hato's contract itself runs until June 2028, but rumors out of Amsterdam have indicated that any big sums would be critically considered.

Ad

However, the Blues will have to face fierce competition against Arsenal and Liverpool to acquire the 19-year-old's signature. They currently seem to be in front of the pack, having now engaged the player's representatives in discussions.

Hato may very well end up being one of the biggest transfers for the Blues this summer, as far as immediate defensive reinforcement is concerned. However, he is not the only player on their radar, with Dean Huijsen seen as an option by the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

Ad

Chelsea retain strong interest in Huijsen: Reports

Chelsea have continued to monitor 20-year-old Spain international Dean Huijsen. The Bournemouth defender has become a target for major European clubs such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool, thanks to his remarkable performances.

Having joined Bournemouth from Juventus in 2024, Huijsen quickly made himself a fixture within the Premier League side, racking up 28 league appearances within the current campaign. His aerially commanding presence and his ability on the ball with either foot have made him the candidate of choice for several clubs.

Huijsen is said to be considering Chelsea as a potential destination and is thought to be one of the targets under new Blues' head coach Enzo Maresca. The West Londoners are keen to fulfill the player's €60 million release clause before the FIFA Club World Cup, due to take place in June (via Guardian).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More