Chelsea are reportedly among three Premier League clubs being investigated for alleged exploitation of a tax scheme. As reported by The Times (via GOAL), Chelsea, Fulham and Nottingham Forest are among 33 professional football clubs that have come under the scanner of HM Revenue & Customs.

HM Revenue & Customs are investigating a tax scheme that has wrongly claimed more than £17 million ($23m) in public money. Another Premier League side, Brentford, are also said to have made a claim worth more than £3 million.

As per the report, the Blues were paid more than £3 million in research and development (R&D) tax relief and payments by HMRC between 2020 and last year. Nottingham Forest claimed £607,000 in the 2021-22 financial year, while Fulham received £758,000 between 2019 and 2024.

Brentford, on the other hand, previously stated that they made claims on the £16 million that was spent on research and development. It included 'six PhD students every year to conduct research' and the 'publication of several academic papers'.

When enquired by The Times regarding the investigation, HMRC said, as quoted by GOAL:

"We can confirm that as of the date of your request, there are 33 open inquiries into claims for Research & Development (R&D) tax relief made by professional football clubs. The total value being claimed by professional football clubs within these open inquiries is £17.4 million."

Chelsea will be in the Champions League next season following a fourth-placed finish under Enzo Maresca this season. They have been absent from the elite club competition of Europe in the last two seasons.

Chelsea prioritising 29-year-old goalkeeper ahead of the summer transfer window: Reports

Chelsea reportedly view AC Milan keeper Mike Maignan as their top priority for the summer following their Champions League qualification. As reported by journalist Simon Phillips (via The Chelsea Chronicle), the Blues are keen on bolstering their goalkeeping option in the summer and want Maignan.

Goalkeeping has been an area that has troubled the Blues since Thibaut Courtois' departure to Real Madrid in 2018. They have tried several keepers since then, including Kepa Arrizabalaga, who they acquired for a world-record £71.4 million fee.

Robert Sanchez has been Enzo Maresca's number one last season, but has been pretty inconsistent while making some costly mistakes. Maignan, on the other hand, is an elite keeper and has been AC Milan's number one since 2021.

Maignan's current idea with the Rossoneri expires in 2026, and he is expected to leave the club in the summer. The French keeper is reportedly valued at £34 million, which seems pretty reasonable for someone of his caliber.

