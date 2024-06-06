Chelsea among 6 clubs that need to sell players in current transfer window in order to comply with PL PSR rules - Reports

Chelsea, along with five other Premier League clubs, will be forced to sell players in order to comply with PSR rules this summer, as per Sky Sports.

It is believed that Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City are the other clubs who could lose some key assets. However, the sum that these teams would need to finish with remains undisclosed.

Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher has been strongly linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer. According to the Daily Mail, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs who are looking to secure the services of the Englishman.

The midfielder played a key role under former boss Mauricio Pochettino this season, making 50 appearances across competitions, bagging seven goals and nine assists. With the current situation, the west Londoners may be forced into selling the £50 million-rated midfielder (via GOAL).

Similarly, Aston Villa could lose an extremely important player, Douglas Luiz, this summer. With two years left on the central midfielder's contract, Tutto Juve is suggesting that the player's club have slapped a £59.6 million price tag on the Brazilian (via Paisley Gates).

He was extremely influential this season in Aston Villa, securing Champions League football. The 26-year-old made 53 appearances across competitions, bagging 10 goals and assists each.

The same reports suggest that Liverpool, Arsenal, and Juventus are looking to finalize a deal for Luiz this summer. Similarly, the other clubs on this list could be forced to sell their star players.

Chelsea open to selling player who featured in Champions League final- Reports

Amid Chelsea's reported issues with PSR Rules this summer, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth claims that the Blues are open to selling defender Ian Maatsen. The 22-year-old had a rather successful six-month loan spell at Borussia Dortmund and even played the UEFA Champions League final this year.

As a result, it isn't surprising to see that the aforementioned German side are looking to sign the player on a permanent deal this summer. According to Sheth, the Dutch left-back's contract with Chelsea has a release clause of £35 million.

However, he claims that Borussia Dortmund are trying to negotiate and bring down the fee. A move for Maatsen may not be simple, with Bayern Munich also interested in the 22-year-old.

At Signal Iduna Park, he made 23 appearances across competitions, bagging three goals and two assists.