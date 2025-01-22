Chelsea among clubs keeping tabs on Southampton star valued at £55m: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly among three Premier League clubs interested in the signature of Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling. As reported by Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports via Pys on X, the Blues are keen on the highly rated Saints teenager.

Lyall Thomas has claimed that alongside Chelsea, Premier League sides Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also chasing Dibling. He has also claimed that the Saints value their prized asset at £55 million and are unwilling to accept anything less.

Dibling has become a hot property in the transfer market following his exploits for Southampton this season in the Premier League. While the South Coast side have endured a season to forget claiming just six points in 22 games, Dibling has still managed to shine.

Aged just 18, Dibling has been tipped for a very bright future having shown plenty of promise at a very early age. He is a left-footed winger who is most comfortable on the right flank but can also play on the left or through the middle.

Dibling is blessed with an exceptional ability to go past defenders and ability to strike the ball as well as set his teammates up. He has scored four goals and provided two assists in 24 appearances for the Saints across competitions this season.

Capped twice for England at under-21 level, it is no surprise to see Dibling being eyed by a host of clubs. Especially with Southampton also certain to go down this season, the youngster looks destined to leave St. Mary's either this month or in the summer.

Apart from the interest from Premier League sides, Dibling has also attracted attention from outside England. Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany has claimed that RB Leipzig are also keen on the Chelsea and Tottenham target.

Chelsea offered January deal to sign Serie A midfielder also wanted by Arsenal and Manchester United: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the services of Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz who has been on the radar of Arsenal and Manchester United. As claimed by Simon Phillips, Juventus have offered the Blues Luiz after the Brazilian's struggles to adapt at the Turin club.

Luiz only joined the Old Lady in the summer from Aston Villa in a deal worth reported £42.35 million. However, the former Manchester City star has struggled to adapt in Thiago Motta's system and has played just 550 minutes of football across competitions.

Juventus are reportedly looking to loan Luiz out with the option of a permanent deal and have approached Chelsea. The Blues are in a need of midfield reinforcements having lost Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia to injuries.

