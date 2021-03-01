Chelsea and Arsenal interested in Inter Milan ace - Reports

According to the Mirror, Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in snapping up Uruguayan ace Martin Satriano, who is growing his reputation in Serie A with Inter Milan's youth set-up.

The 20-year-old signed for Inter Milan from Uruguay-based club, Nacional, in a €1.2m deal in January 2020. Satriano hit the ground running in the Italian league with the Inter Milan youth team, hitting six goals in 10 appearances.

His impressive outings in the Primavera 1 have caught the attention of clubs around Europe, most notably Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal.

It is reported that Chelsea and Arsenal are monitoring the progress and performances of the 20-year-old this season and are interested in his services in the summer.

Satriano, who is yet to make his senior debut for Inter Milan, was named as a substitute earlier this season and has been training with the first team.

Speaking via Daily Mail, the Chelsea and Arsenal target stated that training with the first team has greatly improved him as he learns from top players like Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

"The truth is that training with the first team is something that I really enjoy.

"Training with top-level players every day is something very nice, which helps me a lot to improve my game, since I train at a very high intensity and with great players.

"Sharing the pitch with players like Lautaro and Romelu is something very good as today they are the best forwards in Serie A and among the best in the world.

"I always try to look at them, listen to them and try to do all the good things they do on the pitch."

Martin Satriano flattered by Chelsea and Arsenal links

Amidst interest from Chelsea and Arsenal, Inter Milan’s Satriano has revealed he is “flattered” by the transfer speculation while revealing his desire to play in the Premier League someday.

"It is always flattering, yes. It is a sign that I am doing things well and that I have to continue down that path," said Satriano. "I try to use it as an incentive to keep working and be better every day.

"The Premier League is the number one league in the world in terms of competition, that I think all the players want to play, I think all the teams are very good.

However, he revealed he is focused on Inter Milan despite the swirling transfer speculation.

"It is a very competitive league where any team can beat anyone. But for now I am totally focused on Inter and to do the best with them," Satriano added.

The Uruguayan is predominantly a central striker, and with both Chelsea and Arsenal misfiring in that department this season, adding a player of his quality will help bolster their attack and add competition ahead of the coming season.