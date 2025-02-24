Chelsea and Arsenal in Premier League 3-horse race for €62m-rated attacker: Reports

According to a report by Fichajes.net, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in signing €62-million rated Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. This comes after the Brazilian has proven to be an outstanding forward in the Premier League this season.

After a loan spell, Cunha permanently joined Wolves from Atletico Madrid for a reported €50 million in July 2023. The Brazilian has improved Wolves's attacking prowess. Despite the side's poor run of form in the Premier League this season, Cunha has been one of their stand-out players. In 27 appearances, he registered 14 goals and four assists.

Thus, his attacking proficiency hasn't gone under the radar as several Premier League teams are looking to sign him in the summer.

Chelsea might be looking to sign Cunha as decent competition for their number nine Nicolas Jackson. If signed, the Brazilian's finishing proficiency could enhance Enzo Maresca's attack and boost their depth amid Christopher Nkunku's exit rumors.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's interest in Cunha could be linked to the deficiency in their striking department. His attacking versatility could also be one of the factors prompting the Gunners to sign him.

This is due to the idea that his flexibility would soothe Mikel Arteta's attacking pattern. Thus, his possible signing is expected to enhance Arsenal's attacking prowess.

Tottenham are also in the race to sign the Brazilian as they look to enhance their attack in the summer. If signed, Tottenham's attacking proficiency could improve amid their inconsistency in attack this season.

Cunha is contracted at Wolves till June 2029. However, the report claims that the three clubs are looking to trigger the €62 million release clause in Cunha's contract with Wolves.

How has Chelsea's striker Nicolas Jackson performed this season amid Cunha's speculation?

Chelsea FC v West Ham United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Despite missing their last three games, Jackson's overall attacking performance has been impressive this season. Best known for his ability to score and create in attack, the Senegalese forward is a productive number nine.

In 24 appearances, Jackson has scored nine goals and registered five assists for Chelsea this season. However, his presently on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, and he's expected to return to the squad in April.

Jackson's return could stand to be pivotal in the Premier League top-four race as Chelsea has struggled in attack without Jackson lately. But when compared, Cunha and Jackson are versatile in attack. However, the Brazilian seems to be more precise and clinical in front of goal.

