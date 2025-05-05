Chelsea and Arsenal put on red alert as Bayern Munich star makes decision on future: Reports

Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal are keenly following the developments surrounding Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane ahead of the summer, as per reports. The Germany international has been in the news for months, with his future yet to be resolved with the Bundesliga champions.

A report from Daily Mail has revealed that Sane has decided to change agents midway through contract extension talks with his club. The forward has chosen Pini Zahavi as his representative going forward, despite being close to an agreement with the club when 11Wins represented him.

The latest development has indicated that Sane wishes to negotiate new terms with the Bundesliga giants, and they will likely be unwilling to change their terms. He was poised to pen a new deal until 2028 on reduced wages but could now end up in England if an agreement is not reached.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with Leroy Sane in the past, and the latest development will bode well for their interest. Both clubs will be keen to sign the forward, who was at Manchester City between 2016 and 2020, as a free agent in the summer.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is quite familiar with the pacey forward, having worked with him at Manchester City. Chelsea's resolution to sell Christopher Nkunku this summer will see them free up space in their squad, and Sane could be an option for them.

Leroy Sane has been impressive for his club despite losing his spot to Michael Olise this season. The 29-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 28 appearances for Bayern Munich this season, helping them win the Bundesliga.

Arsenal move ahead of Chelsea in hunt for Bundesliga star: Reports

Arsenal have leapfrogged rivals Chelsea in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens for the summer, as per reports. The Gunners are keen on a new winger this summer, and have identified the 20-year-old as a good target.

The Express reports that German publication Ruhr Nachrichten has revealed that Mikel Arteta's side are trying hard to sign the England U-21 international. The youngster is valued at around £43 million by Dortmund, and the Gunners will easily match this valuation.

Jamie Gittens is prepared to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer after an impressive breakout campaign in Germany. A former Manchester City academy star, the fleet-footed forward will likely have no problem joining either of the London sides eyeing him.

