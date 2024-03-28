Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is reportedly open to joining Spanish champions Barcelona amid interest from Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal. The Belgium international is one of the names on the shortlist of the Spanish club, as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Barcelona are in the market for a new defensive midfielder, having seen Oriol Romeu achieve limited success in a bid to replace Sergio Busquets. A number of players have been linked with the club, but Onana is one whose name has garnered a great deal of interest at the club.

Onana may have unintentionally given the Spanish giants the green light to try and pursue a deal for him with his social media activity. The lanky Belgian midfielder follows only Barcelona and its youth academy on Instagram, in addition to his current employers Everton and former club Lille, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Everton are aware of the interest from multiple sides in their 22-year-old midfielder, who has excelled since joining from Lille. Onana has featured 29 times for the Toffees this season, contributing three goals and an assist for the side across all competitions.

The Premier League side spent around €35 million to acquire the services of the midfielder in 2022, and will look to get a significantly higher fee to sell him. Barcelona's financial situation means that the club is not in a position to offer a high transfer fee for Onana.

La Blaugrana, however, are open to including players in a deal for the midfielder, with the likes of Ansu Fati, Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest and Fermin Lopez emerging as possible options.

Saudi giants set to target Barcelona star in mega move: Reports

Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal are reportedly prepared to make a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha as they look to strengthen their squad in the summer. The Saudi side have enjoyed an impressive season after signing top players from Europe and wish to continue on that path.

According to Fichajes, Al-Hilal are prepared to offer a transfer fee of around £88 million to sign the Brazil international. This is in addition to tripling his present wages to around £205,000 weekly, as they look to him as their next marquee addition.

Injuries and the emergence of Lamine Yamal this season have meant that Raphinha has not played as frequently as he would like. With five goals and ten assists in 28 appearances for the side this season, the 27-year-old may consider the opportunity to move to the Saudi Pro League.