Chelsea and Arsenal target could join Tottenham for £40 million this summer - Reports

Chelsea and Arsenal target Ivan Toney could reportedly join Tottenham Hotspur this summer. As reported by reputed journalist Pete O’Rourke via Football Insider, the Brentford striker could be on his way to Ange Postecoglou's side for just £40 million.

Toney has been the subject of interest from a host of clubs in the Premier League in recent months. Arsenal and Chelsea have been heavily linked with the England international but Tottenham are now reportedly leading the chase.

It was earlier reported that a fee in the region of £100 million would be needed to prize Toney away from Brentford. However, the Bees are now thought to be happy to let their star striker depart for just £40 million as his contract expires next summer.

Toney spent the majority of the 2023-24 season on the sidelines because of his eight-month ban for violating betting regulations. The 28-year-old came back from suspension in January and had an underwhelming return of four goals and two assists in 17 games.

The Englishman was thoroughly impressive in the 2022-23 season during which he scored 20 goals in 33 Premier League outings while producing four assists. In total, he has scored 72 goals for Thomas Frank's Brentford side in 141 games while contributing with 23 assists.

Spurs failed to bring a direct replacement for Harry Kane when the England skipper departed for Bayern Munich last summer. Toney could be a solid signing and could take the Lilywhites to the next level.

Arsenal and Chelsea could also use up-front reinforcements as they need natural goalscorers. However, they look resigned to miss out on Toney and have to look elsewhere.

Chelsea and Manchester United target prefers a move to Arsenal: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly emerged as favorites to land RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, who has also been linked with moves to Chelsea and Manchester United. The Slovenia international is regarded as one of the most sought-after youngsters in world football right now.

Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League for the second season in a row and, pushing Manchester City to the wire. Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to bolster his attack and believes Sesko could complement Kai Havertz up front.

Sesko scored 18 goals and produced two assists in 42 appearances across competitions for RB Leipzig in the 2023-24 season.

The Chelsea and Manchester United target is capped 28 times for Slovenia to date and has found the back of the net 11 times.