Chelsea and Arsenal target offered to PL rivals on a free transfer - Reports 

Tottenham Hotspur have taken the lead in the race to sign Chelsea and Arsenal target Leroy Sane this summer, according to The Metro via Sky Sports. The Germany forward's contract with Bayern Munich expires this summer, and he has yet to extend his stay.

It was previously believed that Sane would sign a new deal with the Bavarians, but circumstances have changed since he switched agents to join Pini Zahavi's camp. It now appears that the 29-year-old has his heart set on a return to the Premier League, where he spent four seasons with Manchester City.

Chelsea and Arsenal are aware of his situation as they look for attacking reinforcements this summer. The Blues are likely to have a busy summer ahead and have been heavily linked with Sane in recent weeks.

Securing Champions League qualification is likely to provide a significant boost to Chelsea's summer plans. Meanwhile, the Gunners are also expected to be active in the transfer market after faltering in the title race once again.

Arsenal finished second for the third consecutive season, and Mikel Arteta is already planning for smart additions to help their pursuit of the title next season. Sane won two Premier League titles, among other accolades, during his time with Manchester City.

However, Tottenham Hotspur's entry into the picture could complicate matters. Spurs have secured qualification for next season's Champions League by winning the Europa League and have now emerged as a more attractive destination. The German forward apparently wants to move to London and is ready to join Tottenham if they can meet his wage demands.

Are Arsenal leading Chelsea in the race for Viktor Gyokeres?

Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal have already initiated contact with Viktor Gyokeres as they aim to bring him to the Emirates this summer, according to Correio De Manha. Chelsea have been linked with the Swede, though they have yet to make a move for him in recent weeks.

The Gunners are planning to add a fresh focal point to their attack before the start of the new season. Viktor Gyokeres has recorded 54 goals and 13 assists from 52 games for Sporting this season.

Arsenal view him as the ideal addition to their squad and are ready to offer him a five-year deal worth £110,000 per week. The Gunners are also willing to offer the Portuguese club €70 million plus add-ons for his signature. Meanwhile, Chelsea are expected to focus on younger targets like Benjamin Sesko and Liam Delap.

