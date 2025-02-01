Chelsea and Arsenal target rejects PL offers as he wants Barcelona move - Reports

Chelsea and Arsenal target Rafael Leao reportedly has no interest in a move to the Premier League and only wants Barcelona. As reported by Spanish media outlet El Nacional, the Portugal international only wants a move to the Camp Nou if he leaves the San Siro.

Leao has been one of the most coveted players on the planet in the last few years thanks to his exploits for AC Milan. He has been an integral player for the Rossoneri since his reported €35 million switch from Lille in 2019.

The fleet-footed winger helped AC Milan win the Serie A title in 2021-22 and the Supercoppa Italiana last season. Leao has been one of the best players in Serie A during his time with the Rossoneri but has been consistently linked with big clubs.

Premier League clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been credited with interest in the Portuguese winger in the past. However, as per El Nacional, he is not keen on a move to England and wants to wait for a move to Barcelona.

Barcelona's recent financial struggles mean they are unlikely to be in a position to make a move for Leao at the moment. Leao is said to be happy to stay at AC Milan, especially following the appointment of compatriot Sergio Conceicao as the manager.

Leao is expected to cost more than £100 million and is contracted with AC Milan until 2028. The Chelsea and Arsenal target has made 239 appearances for the Italian giants till date, contributing 66 goals and 56 assists.

Barcelona eye a move for Chelsea and Arsenal target in the summer as an alternative for Liverpool star: Reports

Barcelona reportedly have Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz at the top of their wishlist in the summer. They are also considering Arsenal and Chelsea target Rafael Leao as an alternative alongside Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

As claimed by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana are no longer interested in Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford. They are more keen on Luis Diaz, who will have just two years left on his Liverpool deal in the summer.

Leao, wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea as well, is reportedly also on their radar as a backup option. Isak is also being monitored by Barcelona, as per the aforementioned report.

