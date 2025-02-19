Chelsea and Arsenal told to pay £160 million to sign top target in the summer - Reports

Chelsea and Arsenal have to pay over £160m to secure the services of Alexander Isak, according to The Sun. The Swedish striker has been in red-hot form since arriving at Newcastle United from Real Sociedad in 2022.

Last season, Isak became the first player to score 20 goals in the league since club legend Alan Shearer. The 25-year-old has 19 goals and five assists from 29 games across competitions this campaign.

That includes 17 goals from 23 games in the Premier League. He has been indispensable under Eddie Howe and has powered the Magpies to the EFL Cup final this season.

Isak's efforts have already earned him admirers at Chelsea as well as Arsenal. The Gunners are looking for a new No. 9 this summer, with Gabriel Jesus failing to impress.

The Brazilian is currently sidelined with an ACL injury, but he is no longer part of the north London side's long-term plans. Arsenal have already identified Isak as the ideal candidate for the job, but prising him away from St. James' Park.

Newcastle United have no desire to let him go and want to build a team around the player instead. Alexander Isak is under contract until 2028, so the club are under no pressure to offload him either.

Recent reports have suggested that £82.9m would be enough to convince the Magpies. However, it now appears that they would need at least double that amount to even consider a move. Chelsea are also eyeing the situation with interest.

Are Chelsea and Arsenal eyeing a Bundesliga star?

Chelsea and Arsenal have reportedly identified Hugo Ekitike as a possible alternative to Alexander Isak, according to Caught Offside. The Frenchman has been in decent form with Eintracht Frankfurt this season, registering 17 goals and six assists from 32 games.

Ekitike is under contract with the Bundesliga club until 2029 but could be a cheaper option to bolster the attack for the London duo. The Gunners recently lost Kai Havertz to a long-term injury and are down to the bare bones in the striker department.

A move for Ekitike at the end of the season could be a step in the right direction for Arsenal. Meanwhile, Chelsea also plan to sign a new No. 9 after missing out on Victor Osimhen last summer. Nicolas Jackson has endured a dip in form of late, while Christopher Nkunku is expected to leave this year. 22-year-old Ekitike will also suit the Blues' youth-centric transfer policy.

