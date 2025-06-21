Chelsea and Arsenal told to pay €90 million to sign world-class winger - Reports

Chelsea and Arsenal have to pay €90m to secure the services of Rafael Leao this summer, according to a report from Calciomercato.com. The Portuguese forward enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign with AC Milan, and is apparently being eyeing by Bayern Munich as well.

Ad

Leao registered 12 goals and 13 assists from 50 games across competitions for the Rossoneri. The Serie A side are now preparing a fresh start under new manager Massimiliano Allegri, and are planning squad changes ahead of the summer.

While AC Milan are not actively looking to offload the Portuguese, it is believed that no player is indispensable to the club's plans at the moment. The 26-year-old is under contract at San Siro until 2028, and the club will only let him go for a colossal fee this year.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Arsenal are both in the market for attacking reinforcements this year, and are long-term admirers of Leao. The Blues are looking to strengthen the left wing amid uncertainties surrounding Mykhailo Mudryk's long-term involvement.

Meanwhile, Chelsea opted against signing Jadon Sancho permanently this summer, following a year-long loan from Manchester United. Leao could be a hit under Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

However, Arsenal are also in the race for the Portuguese, as they look to add more firepower to their attack. The Gunners want a new face to share the creative burden with Bukayo Saka and have identified Leao as an option.

Ad

Will Arsenal and Chelsea lock horns for Jorrel Hato this summer?

Jorrel Hato

Arsenal have taken the lead in the race for Jorrel Hato this summer, according to Caught Offside. The report adds that Chelsea are already working to sign the Dutch defender this summer.

Ad

The Blues are looking to reinforce their backline before the new campaign, and have identified Hato as an option. The 19-year-old was a hit in the left-back role for Ajax last season, registering three goals and six assists from 50 games across competitions.

Chelsea are pleased with his efforts and have already held initial talks to take the player to Stamford Bridge this summer. However, with the Blues busy at the FIFA Club World Cup, Arsenal appear to have stolen a march on their London rivals.

The Gunners have held official discussions with the Eredivisie side, while they are also in touch with the player's entourage. They have apparently submitted a six-year offer on the table for Hato to consider.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More