Chelsea and Arsenal told to pay €90 million to sign world-class winger - Reports

Chelsea and Arsenal have to pay €90m to secure the services of Rafael Leao this summer, according to a report from Calciomercato.com. The Portuguese forward enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign with AC Milan, and is apparently being eyeing by Bayern Munich as well.
Leao registered 12 goals and 13 assists from 50 games across competitions for the Rossoneri. The Serie A side are now preparing a fresh start under new manager Massimiliano Allegri, and are planning squad changes ahead of the summer.
While AC Milan are not actively looking to offload the Portuguese, it is believed that no player is indispensable to the club's plans at the moment. The 26-year-old is under contract at San Siro until 2028, and the club will only let him go for a colossal fee this year.
Meanwhile, Chelsea and Arsenal are both in the market for attacking reinforcements this year, and are long-term admirers of Leao. The Blues are looking to strengthen the left wing amid uncertainties surrounding Mykhailo Mudryk's long-term involvement.
Meanwhile, Chelsea opted against signing Jadon Sancho permanently this summer, following a year-long loan from Manchester United. Leao could be a hit under Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.
However, Arsenal are also in the race for the Portuguese, as they look to add more firepower to their attack. The Gunners want a new face to share the creative burden with Bukayo Saka and have identified Leao as an option.
Will Arsenal and Chelsea lock horns for Jorrel Hato this summer?
Arsenal have taken the lead in the race for Jorrel Hato this summer, according to Caught Offside. The report adds that Chelsea are already working to sign the Dutch defender this summer.
The Blues are looking to reinforce their backline before the new campaign, and have identified Hato as an option. The 19-year-old was a hit in the left-back role for Ajax last season, registering three goals and six assists from 50 games across competitions.
Chelsea are pleased with his efforts and have already held initial talks to take the player to Stamford Bridge this summer. However, with the Blues busy at the FIFA Club World Cup, Arsenal appear to have stolen a march on their London rivals.
The Gunners have held official discussions with the Eredivisie side, while they are also in touch with the player's entourage. They have apparently submitted a six-year offer on the table for Hato to consider.