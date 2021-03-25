Chelsea asked to pay €20m for Brazilian star - Reports

According to Spanish news publication Mundo Deportivo, Palmeiras have asked Chelsea to pay €20m for central midfielder Gabriel Menino. Menino came through the ranks of the Palmeiras youth academy before gaining promotion into the first team in 2019.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has become a key player for Abel Ferreira’s men since, featuring in 12 games in his debut campaign. Menino has played all but one of Palmeiras’s four Serie A games this season.

Menino’s impressive outings since his breakout season have attracted interest from clubs across Europe, most notably Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

Predominantly a right-footed midfielder, the 20-year-old has proven to be extremely versatile, as he can play in several positions across the pitch, including as a right-back and on the left side of midfield.

Chelsea are interested in signing 20 year old Gabriel Menino, he plays DM and also RB, would cost around £20m.



Fabrizio revealed to me on my podcast 4 months ago that we was scouting South American talents, so 👏 to him.



( Revealed by @FabrizioRomano via @podcastherewego ) pic.twitter.com/GXPjw0tU3e — Pys (@CFCPys) March 24, 2021

Chelsea have been monitoring the Brazilian's progress for some time now. They want to add a quality player who can offer competition at several positions.

Reports from Spain now claim Palmeiras will only listen to offers of €20m or above from both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid for Gabriel Menino.

Although the midfielder has a €60 million release clause, due to the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on world football, the Brazilian outfit will release him for a fee in the region of €20m.

Chelsea to battle Atletico Madrid for Gabriel Menino

Advertisement

Chelsea to battle Atletico Madrid for Gabriel Menino

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are all set to go head to head to secure the services of Palmeiras midfielder Gabriel Menino.

Diego Simeone is reportedly interested in the 20-year-old as his work rate and versatility fit the bill for the Spanish outfit.

However, with reports claiming Atletico Madrid are currently planning a move for Fabian Ruiz instead, Chelsea are now frontrunners for the signature of Menino.

Newly appointed coach Thomas Tuchel is reportedly looking to add healthy competition to his midfield trio Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, and considering Menino’s excellent display for Palmeiras, he could provide Tuchel with much-needed competition.

The 20-year-old might lack the experience of playing at the highest level, but a fee of €20m looks like a bargain considering his quality. If signed, Menino could be sent out on loan immediately to garner experience.