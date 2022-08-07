Chelsea attacker asks to leave amid interest from Juventus and 2 Premier League clubs: Reports

Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi has submitted a transfer request with Juventus among potential suitors, as per Sky Sports.

The Blues wide-man was not part of Thomas Tuchel's squad that faced Everton on August 6 in the Stamford Bridge side's season-opening 1-0 win.

The English forward has encountered a difficult past season in west London, failing to nail down a place in Tuchel's side.

He made 28 appearances across all competitions last campaign, scoring three goals and contributing six assists.

Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and two unnamed Premier League sides are reportedly in the race to sign the winger on loan.

Hudson-Odoi is eyeing more first-team opportunities and the player's representatives have been given permission to negotiate a move.

The young Blues attacker had broke onto the scene back in 2017 when he made his senior debut.

He earned praise during the 2019/20 season in which he managed five goals and as many assists in 29 appearances for Chelsea.

However, as time has progressed, so too has the number of arrivals at Stamford Bridge in the right-wing berth.

Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have both joined since Hudson-Odoi's introduction to the first-team back in 2017.

Raheem Sterling is the latest high-profile winger to arrive in west London, only further jeopardizing his young English compatriot's place in Tuchel's side.

He has two years left on his current deal with the Blues but seemingly wants to find first-team football elsewhere.

Chelsea could do with permanently cutting losses on Hudson-Odoi

A permanent departure would be best for all parties

Although the aforementioned source claims that sides are interested in taking Hudson-Odoi on loan, Chelsea would be well advised to part ways permanently.

Things have just not panned out for the English attacker, the way in which the club would have envisioned.

The Blues winger had been getting compared with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Sterling during the better part of his spell at Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi has unfortunately come off the boil and has found himself on the fringes of first-team opportunities.

COPA90 @Copa90



Should more young English talent make the move abroad?



🗣: Sancho, Abraham, Bellingham, Madueke. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Should more young English talent make the move abroad?🗣: @guardian Sancho, Abraham, Bellingham, Madueke. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Should more young English talent make the move abroad?🗣: @guardian https://t.co/ZNX8gWhDSo

A move abroad may do the Englishman wonders with the likes of Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Tammy Abraham having found success taking this route.

Dortmund have worked wonders with English talent, with Bellingham now a top Bundesliga star at the Signal Iduna Park.

Hudson-Odoi could become a top attacker in the German league if he opted to join BvB.

Juventus' interest is intriguing, although getting first-team minutes might be problematic should a move to Turin come to fruition.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far