Chelsea attacker attracting interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich: Reports

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea striker Timo Werner. The former RB Leipzig striker has shown signs of improvement this season but has been unable to become a regular member of Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up.

According to Fichajes, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are keen to sign a top-quality striker. Chelsea are eager to get the best out of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and are therefore believed to be open to the prospect of parting ways with Timo Werner.

The German joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £47 million in the summer of 2020. Werner struggled to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League but played a key role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season. He scored just twelve goals in 50 appearances for the club during the 2020-21 campaign.

The arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan last season in a deal worth £97.5 million has resulted in Timo Werner falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Timo Werner has not featured in Chelsea's last four Premier League games after contracting COVID-19. He has made just fourteen appearances in all competitions for the Blues this season, contributing five goals and providing three assists.

Bayern Munich are eager to sign a long-term replacement for Polish hitman Robert Lewandowski. The 33-year-old reportedly has his heart set on a move away from Bayern Munich as he is believed to be keen to join Spanish giants Real Madrid, according to AS.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have managed to complete the signing of Manchester City striker Ferran Torres but are keen to add firepower to their squad. The Spanish giants are also eager to sign a replacement for Sergio Aguero.

The former Manchester City striker has been forced into early retirement from football after being diagnosed with 'heart arrhythmia'. Timo Werner is seen as a long-term solution to Barcelona's attacking problems.

Chelsea star Timo Werner could prefer a move to Bayern Munich over Barcelona

Chelsea FC v Malmo FF: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea forward Timo Werner was one of the most prolific strikers in the Bundesliga prior to his move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2020. The 25-year-old is therefore likely to prefer a move back to Germany over a move to Barcelona next summer.

Werner scored 34 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for RB Leipzig during the 2019-20 season. According to RepublicWorld, Bayern Munich have made Timo Werner their top transfer target for the 2022 summer transfer window.

