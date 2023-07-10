Chelsea attacker considering future after receiving jaw-dropping three-year deal from Saudi Arabia: Reports

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have offered Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku a three-year deal, according to Transfer News Live. The report suggests that the club are willing to meet the Blues' £40 million valuation of the Belgium international.

At present, Chelsea have not received offers from any other club meeting their demands. Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri also reports that Al-Hilal are willing to match the Premier League outfit's demands.

However, both sources have revealed that Lukaku prefers a move to a club within Europe but is considering his options. Al-Hilal have offered the former Manchester United striker a £70.3 million package that will be paid over his three-year stay in Saudi Arabia (via Transfer News Live).

Inter Milan are interested in bringing Lukaku back to the club (via Fabrizio Romano). The transfer expert revealed on June 6 that Chelsea have turned down a loan move for the player and the two parties are discussing a possible permanent agreement.

The forward's current agreement with Chelsea will expire in 2026 and the club would want to make a reasonable amount on Lukaku's sale this summer. Having previously played for Inter Milan from 2019 to 2021 and on loan in the 2022-23 season, Lukaku will be no stranger to Serie A.

During his first spell at the club, Lukaku made 132 appearances for the Champions League finalists from last season. He scored 78 goals and provided 23 across all competitions and also won the Serie A trophy in 2021.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang linked with Saudi Pro League move

Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

As per Football365, Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be another player in line to move to Saudi Arabia from Stamford Bridge. The Gabon international has become surplus to requirements at Chelsea and could follow a list of players who have already departed for the Saudi Pro League.

The Blues have sold Kalidou Koulibaly to Al-Hilal and Edouard Mendy to Al-Ahli while midfielder N'Golo Kante joined Al-Ittihad on a free transfer.

The Premier League outfit completed the signing of Christopher Nkunku and are reportedly interested in bringing striker Dusan Vlahovi to Stamford Bridge. Given the resources that could potentially be available to manager Mauricio Pochettino, Aubameyang's minutes could be limited.

Aubemyang had an underwhelming last season with the Blues. Having moved from Barcelona last summer, the former Arsenal striker managed just three goals and one assist in 21 appearances in Chelsea colors.

Poll : 0 votes