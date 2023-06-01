Chelsea attacker emerges as surprise option for Real Madrid as Karim Benzema's replacement: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly set sights on signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea. The German is one of the names Los Blancos are considering as a replacement for Karim Benzema.

As per a report in MARCA, Havertz has emerged as an option for Real Madrid this summer. Carlo Ancelotti is keen on adding an experienced striker this summer and believes the Chelsea player can do the work.

Real Madrid are looking to sign a replacement for Benzema as he has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. The Frenchman's contract expires in the summer and is not looking to sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Chelsea are open to selling Havertz this summer as they plan to reduce the squad numbers. The former Bayer Leverkusen star was linked with Bayern Munich earlier this season, but he rebuffed claims of leaving Chelsea. He is not planning to leave the west London club and was quoted by BILD saying:

“I still have a 2-year contract, I don’t have to move every 2-3 years. My girlfriend and I feel very comfortable in London. I love the club, the people and the fans. At the moment we’re still in the Champions League. My goal is to reach the final again. Football is very fast paced, you never know what will happen. We’ll see what happens in the summer. I’m not thinking about that.”

Havertz has been leading the attack for Chelsea and scored seven goals in 35 Premier League games this season.

Chelsea urged to sell Real Madrid target, by Glen Johnson

Glen Johnson has urged Chelsea to sell Real Madrid target Kai Havertz in the summer as he is not ideal for the Premier League. He believes the club should consider selling him instead of Mason Mount.

Talking to DAZN Bet, Johnson opined:

"I know he has had a few big moments there and won a few big trophies, but I think if it was between keeping him or [Mason] Mount, I would much rather keep Mount. Havertz is a good footballer, but I don’t think he really suits the Premier League."

He added:

"Everything he does is so slow and lethargic and, although he is a very technical player, it helps when you’re in the Bundesliga playing for a top team and doing everything really methodically with more time afforded on the ball. I also think he would bite your arm off to go back to Germany, so if Chelsea have to get rid of a marquee name this summer, I think it will be him."

Havertz was linked with a move to Real Madrid by BILD in the past, but he opted to join Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen. He was also a target for Bayern Munich previously, and Thomas Tuchel could reignite their interest in him, as per the report.

