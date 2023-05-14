Chelsea attacker linked with Barcelona could join Atletico Madrid in player-plus-cash deal for Joao Felix: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly ready to use Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a cash-plus-player deal to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. The Blues are keen on keeping the Portuguese forward after his loan spell at the club.

As per a report in El Nacional, Chelsea are keen on keeping Felix after agreeing terms with Mauricio Pochettino. The manager has asked the club to keep hold of the loanee as he plans to use him in his system next season.

The Atletico Madrid forward has scored just three goals in 14 Premier League appearances, but has shown flashes of his brilliance during his time in London. Felix is also open to staying at the west London club, but has not made a decision yet.

Reports suggest Atletico are looking for €80 million to sell the forward, and Chelsea are trying to lower the price. Aubameyang is one player they are ready to swap, while another report suggested left-back Marc Cucurella could also be offered to the Spanish side.

Aubameyang is keen on returning to Barcelona and the Catalan side tried to sign him in January. However, they could not get the deal over the line as La Liga rules prevented them from re-registering a player they sold earlier in the season.

"In terms of if I want to stay or not, I think the future, no-one knows" - Joao Felix about staying at Chelsea next season

Joao Felix has previously admitted that he is happy at Chelsea and is enjoying his time at the Premier League giants. However, he wants to take his time before making a decision about his future and wait until the end of the season.

Felix spoke to AS earlier this season and said:

"I had been looking for a change of scenery for some time because it was difficult for me to get used to the way of playing. I left because my head was full of the fact I was trying and not being able to. It had to be in this transfer window and I think it has been good for Atletico and for me too."

The Portuguese forward added in a press conference (via ESPN):

"In terms of if I want to stay or not, I think the future, no-one knows. Now I am just focused on tomorrow's game. After that, we don't know what will happen. But I am happy here. The club is so big, it is amazing, everyone behind the club is so good so yes I am happy to be here. Playing Champions League is always different. It is the competition that everyone wants to play. Playing Champions League, it is [an] important decision. But the future, no one knows so let's see what happens."

Atletico Madrid are also undecided on the Chelsea loanee as they are yet to decide if they want to continue with manager Diego Simeone at the helm.

